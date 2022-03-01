Heart and Hustle: How the North High girls soccer team overcame the odds to win a Valley Title

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After winning only one game in the past four years and failing to score a goal in their last two seasons, the North High School girls soccer team shocked the Central Valley Friday.

Under the guidance of the first-year head coach Ryan Branson, the Stars beat Granite Hills to win the Division VI Valley Championship.

17’s Taylor Schaub has a look back at their remarkable journey.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.