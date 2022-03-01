ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Heart and Hustle: How the North High girls soccer team overcame the odds to win a Valley Title

By Taylor Schaub
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrH0R_0eS4bKqP00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After winning only one game in the past four years and failing to score a goal in their last two seasons, the North High School girls soccer team shocked the Central Valley Friday.

Under the guidance of the first-year head coach Ryan Branson, the Stars beat Granite Hills to win the Division VI Valley Championship.

17’s Taylor Schaub has a look back at their remarkable journey.

