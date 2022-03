Nashville was been crowned the “Music City” years ago and it has lived up to its name time and time again. From Ke$ha to Starlito, the “City of Dreams” has produced countless stars and is even home to the National Museum of African-American Music. Now, a new crop of stars is emerging in the state Capitol. Reaux Marquez’s No Roads stood out as one of the best projects of 2021 and Daisha McBride recently headlined her first show on Broadway Street. As spring nears and the temperature heats up, a singer by the name of Yours Truly Jai is preparing some heat.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO