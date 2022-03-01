ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

It’s safe to say Chelsea has found Kai Havertz’s best position

By Gabe Henderson
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea has spent the better part of the last two seasons trying to piece together its perceived “best” starting XI. There are a plethora of different options to choose from based on the Blues’ opponents. While they sit and twiddle their thumbs over their opposition for every single match and let...

theprideoflondon.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Report: Barcelona closing in on Chelsea's Christensen, Milan's Kessie

Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers in the summer, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens. The players' respective contracts expire in June, and Barcelona reportedly expect them to join before next season, barring "any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Barcelona manager Xavi 'travelled to Munich to hold face-to-face talks with Erling Haaland this week' as the Catalan giants try and convince the Dortmund striker to choose the Nou Camp over Real Madrid and Man City

Barcelona manager Xavi reportedly met with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in Germany on Tuesday in an attempt to convince him to move to the Nou Camp this summer. Haaland's future at Dortmund appears to be hanging in the balance, with reports claiming that he is set to speak to his current employers later this month to discuss his current situation at the club.
SOCCER
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Juventus#European#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Atalanta 4-0 Sampdoria: Gian Piero Gasperini's side move three points behind Juventus in final Champions League spot with a game in hand as Teun Koopmeiners nets twice in rout

Atalanta beat Sampdoria to move within three points of Juventus having played one game fewer. Mario Pasalic opened the scoring in the sixth minute before a goal in either half from Teun Koopmeiners. Aleksey Miranchuk scored late on to confirm the win. With victory, Atalanta close the gap on the...
UEFA
FanSided

FanSided

236K+
Followers
435K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy