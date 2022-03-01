ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB extends deadline for labor agreement to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for salvaging March 31 opening day

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUPITER, Fla. (AP) — MLB extends deadline for labor...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

After negotiations go sideways, MLB will cancel games, delay opening day

JUPITER, Fla. — Mired in a lockout its owners imposed and will not lift, Major League Baseball on Tuesday canceled the first two regular-season series of each team, shortening its schedule due to labor unrest for the first time in 27 years. Ninety days of public sparring on terms...
MLB
Omaha.com

MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will scrap regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

MLBPA on canceled games: Players, fans 'disgusted'

The MLB players union accused MLB of attempting to "break our Player fraternity" in a statement released after the league canceled the first week of the regular season on Tuesday. "What Rob Manfred characterized as a 'defensive lockout' is, in fact, the culmination of a decades-long attempt by owners to...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press
The Spun

MLB Is Reportedly Set To Make 1 Final Offer

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player’s Association have been going back and forth in contract talks for weeks. Unfortunately, there has been no fruit to their labor talks thus far. Over the past two days, it seemed like the two sides were building momentum to a possible deal.
MLB
Union Leader

MLB lockout disappointing for Northeastern baseball team, who had annual game vs. Boston Red Sox canceled: ‘We were holding out hope as long as we could’

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Late last week, the lettering on the scoreboard on the faux Green Monster at JetBlue Park read “Welcome Huskies,” in a nod to the Northeastern University baseball team’s annual trip to Fort Myers. But for the second straight year, unusual circumstances stripped...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

MLBPA reiterates desire to continue negotiation after MLB cancels games

After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season, a few key members of the Players Association conducted a press conference of their own. Union executive director Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and two members of the player executive subcommittee — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller — spoke with the media (including Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle).
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB, MLBPA reps held informal meeting Thursday

There will be no spring training this month and no Opening Day on March 31. Major League Baseball games originally scheduled for the last day in March and early April have already been wiped out after Tuesday's announcement that the owners and players failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement.
MLB
The Guardian

MLB cancels opening day as lockout talks with players collapse

MLB has canceled opening day, with commissioner Rob Manfred announcing on Tuesday the league will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he is canceling the first two series...
MLB
WTOP

NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’

The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.
NFL
Daily Voice

Orioles Opening Day Postponed Amid MLB Lockout

Opening day for the Baltimore Orioles has been sidelined following the most recent developments from the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) ongoing lockout. With the MLB’s opening day originally scheduled for March 31, the league announced Monday they are postponing the start of the regular season by a week. All games that were scheduled through Wednesday, April 6 are now cancelled, and the Orioles home opener is pushed back to Monday, April 11.
MLB
NBC Sports

No deal ... no opening day ... baseball remains in shutdown mode

A day that began with optimism ended in, well, disaster when Major League Baseball and the Players Association failed to come to an agreement on a new labor contract before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline. Enough 11th-hour progress had been made in a marathon negotiating session Monday that MLB pushed back...
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB cancels first two regular-season series after no agreement

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said losing games due to the league-implemented lockout would be "disastrous." That worst-case scenario has come to fruition. Manfred announced Tuesday that MLB has canceled the first two regular-season series after the league's self-imposed deadline for a new labor agreement passed without a deal. The league...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy