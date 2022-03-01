MLB extends deadline for labor agreement to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for salvaging March 31 opening day

JUPITER, Fla. — Mired in a lockout its owners imposed and will not lift, Major League Baseball on Tuesday canceled the first two regular-season series of each team, shortening its schedule due to labor unrest for the first time in 27 years. Ninety days of public sparring on terms...
After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season, a few key members of the Players Association conducted a press conference of their own. Union executive director Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and two members of the player executive subcommittee — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller — spoke with the media (including Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle).
A day that began with optimism ended in, well, disaster when Major League Baseball and the Players Association failed to come to an agreement on a new labor contract before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline. Enough 11th-hour progress had been made in a marathon negotiating session Monday that MLB pushed back...
