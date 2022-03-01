MLB extends deadline for labor agreement to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for salvaging March 31 opening day

The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO