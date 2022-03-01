ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jaquez's career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66

perutribune.com
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — If this is the kind of production UCLA...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spokesman-Review

Dylan Darling scores 30 points; Central Valley eliminated by Kamiakin in 4A first-round game

Dylan Darling has done everything for Central Valley this season, including breaking the single-game and season-average scoring records in the Greater Spokane League. On Wednesday at Tacoma Dome, in the Bears’ State 4A first-round loser-out game against fourth-seeded Kamiakin, the 6-foot-2 guard was even asked to defend the Braves’ 6-foot-8 post Tyler Bilodeau, who will play for Oregon State in the fall, for long stretches of the game.
SPOKANE, WA
Tacoma News Tribune

Rogers’ upset bid falls short in 41-37 overtime loss to Lake Stevens

The tears in the eyes of Rogers senior guard Jenai Ancheta and coach Rico Ancheta as they walked off the Tacoma Dome court together showed it all. Though they put themselves in a position to win, the Rams ultimately succumbed in the first round of the Class 4A girls state basketball tournament, 41-37 in overtime, to fourth-seeded Lake Stevens on Wednesday afternoon.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Seattle Times

UCLA overpowers in second half as Husky men fall 77-66

That big win to prove to the naysayers and critics that the Washington men’s basketball team can hang with the Pac-12 elite continues to elude the Huskies. Once again, UW went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the conference and held up for more than 20 minutes before wilting in the second half against No. 17 UCLA’s dominant interior attack.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KING-5

Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 media Coach of the Year

PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media. The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

UCLA turns tables on Huskies as Jaquez goes for career night

UCLA (22-6, 14-5) used a 16-2 run to start the second half, erasing a four-point deficit at intermission to quickly race out to a 41-31 lead in just six minutes of play. Jaquez, who scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half, demanded the ball and dominated all the Washington defenders that happened to try and guard him. It didn't matter, as he bullied them in the paint. Jules Bernard was the only other UCLA player to score in double-digits with 12 as the Bruins pulled away by as many as 22 with under 4 minutes to play before calling it a night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
KREM

Washington state tournament basketball scores and highlights: Day One

Gonzaga Prep 63, Federal Way 49 (highlights in video): Federal Way cut Gonzaga Prep’s lead to just four in the third quarter, but then Prep went on a 7-0 run and never looked back. Oregon State bound Jayden Stevens led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Bullpups will take on #2 seeded Curtis on Thursday at 9 PM.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Post Falls Native Melody Kempton one of three Zags named All-WCC

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three players on the Gonzaga women’s basketball team were honored with awards from the West Coast Conference on Wednesday, including Post Falls native Melody Kempton. Gonzaga sophomore forward Yvonne Ejim was named the Sixth Woman of the Year along with being selected to the All-WCC...
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Ap
Journal Star

'Embrace that moment': Morton girls basketball back in the IHSA Class 3A state finals

Morton could make that 30-minute drive down I-74 to Redbird Arena in its sleep. For the sixth time since 2015, the Potters have earned a trip to the Class 3A state finals. No. 7 Morton (28-5) now faces top-ranked LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (32-2) in the 11:45 a.m. Friday girls basketball state semifinal at home of Illinois State University hoops in Normal. ...
MORTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy