Elkhart County, IN

County fines subcontractors in RV plant build

By JORDAN FOUTS jfouts@elkharttruth.com
 2 days ago
Pictured in this still from drone footage shared during a hearing Monday is a property on C.R. 4. Photo provided / Elkhart County Storm Water Board

GOSHEN — A number of contractors providing fill for an RV plant project have been fined by the county for not following planning and permitting rules.

The Elkhart County Storm Water Board on Monday voted 3-1 to issue a $1,000 fine for two properties near Middlebury that received a stop work order in October. The county gave the order – along with the threat of fines of up to $90,000 – after learning that state and local rules on pollution prevention weren’t being followed.

