ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ned Eisenberg, 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor, Dead at 65

WHAS 11
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNed Eisenberg -- best known for his roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Mare of Easttown -- died on Sunday. He was 65. Eisenberg's wife, Patricia, shared a statement to ET on Monday confirming the news. "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Worried One Star May Be Leaving

Law & Order: SVU has had a legendary television run. After the first episode aired in 1999, SVU went on to break TV records, keeping fans interested through an astounding 23 seasons and over 500 episodes. In large part, fans have the star of the series, Mariska Hargitay, to thank for that, as the actress is an absolute trooper.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Secretly Got Married

Law & Order: SVU actress Kelli Giddish secretly tied the knot with Beau Richards back in November of 2021. “Happy beyond words to have met and married my love, my man, my sweet beau 11/7/21. #NOLA @botorious you are my light, and the most supreme step-father Ludo and Charlie could ask for,” Giddish captioned a photo of the lovely couple on Instagram. The two share a kiss on a street in New Orleans.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Ned Eisenberg
Person
Oliver Stone
Mashed

What Ice-T Really Eats On The Set Of Law & Order: SVU - Exclusive

In true Hollywood cop style, Ice-T might have downed a donut or two while filming "Law & Order: SVU." He's actually a jelly donut appreciator. The actor and rapper once affirmed this via a tweet in the wake of a social media debacle stemming from the earth-shattering admission that he'd never eaten a bagel — or had a coffee — in his life. That was back in 2018, and although Ice-T didn't attempt to hide intense vexation, even Jimmy Fallon couldn't wrap his head around it. "The fact that I could say I don't eat a bagel or drink coffee, and people's heads would explode, lets you know what we are right now," the multi-hyphenate star reflected to Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. "I've never seen 'E.T.' or 'Back to the Future,' either. Certain things that people do normally, they lose their minds, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean, you've never ever seen that show or you've never...'"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Actor#The Night Of#White Collar#Law Order#Defense#The Black Donnellys#The Plot Against America#The Big C#World Trade Center
WHAS 11

Joey King Engaged to Steven Piet: See Her Unique Ring

Joey King's real life is playing like one of her romance movies. The Kissing Booth star announced on Tuesday that her boyfriend, Steven Piet, proposed to her -- and she said yes!. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Comes Clean to Kim About His Ex, Zara (Exclusive)

Umsan is finally telling his girlfriend, Kim, about his ex-girlfriend, Zara. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Usman tells Kim that his song, "Zara," is about an actual woman he dated and had strong feelings for, and an upset Kim says she regrets even traveling to Tanzania to meet Usman in person.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHAS 11

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Welcome a New Addition: Meet Their Cat Whiskey

Say meow to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's newest family member! On Monday, the couple introduced their new cat, named Whiskey, to the world. "Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️," the rocker wrote in an Instagram caption. The "Emo Girl" singer also shared adorable snaps of him and Fox with their new pet, including a photo of MGK sleeping with an eye mask and the animal curled up against his back. In another shot, the singer posed for a selfie with his feline friend. Deserving of a frame, there was another snap of the engaged pair posing with the cat in coordinating leopard-print pajamas.
PETS
WHAS 11

'Love Is Blind' Reunion: What We Know About Deepti and Kyle's Connection (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! If you have not watched the reunion special of Love Is Blind season 2, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution. It was the curveball that came out of nowhere on Netflix's reunion special for season 2 of Love Is Blind. Fans went in expecting lots of drama and a few tears, but no one anticipated a missed connection coming to light between two of the contestants.
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'The Dropout': William H. Macy on His Shocking Transformation for the Theranos Drama (Exclusive)

While Amanda Seyfried has garnered attention for her award-worthy portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Hulu’s true-crime drama, The Dropout, she’s not the only one to alter her likeness onscreen. William H. Macy makes a shocking transformation as Richard Fuisz, an entrepreneur and former neighbor of Holmes' who gets sued by her health technology startup and later helps expose the company’s fraudulent claims.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Sandra Oh Opens Up About the Depression and Anxiety She Experienced as a Child (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh has made a career out of her big feelings!. In Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, Oh plays Ming Lee, the mother of 13-year-old Mei, a girl who is going through a big family change that turns her into a giant Red Panda, when her emotions are triggered. “Honestly, I relate to Mei quite deeply because I feel like I've spent my entire life trying to manage my inner panda,” the 50-year-old actress told ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. “My big, giant, inner panda.”
MUSIC
WHAS 11

Kristen Stewart Says She Was 'Truly Astounded' by Her Oscar Nomination for 'Spencer' (Exclusive)

Basking in unexpected glory. Kristen Stewart is opening up about being a first-time Oscar nominee and how the honor came as a real surprise. The actress walked the red carpet at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday -- where she served as the honorary chair of the gala -- and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about nabbing an Oscar nom for her role in Spencer.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy