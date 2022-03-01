Analysis: After 60 years, Wilt's 100 remains untouchable

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season. They are far away from being a championship team, and there is a chance that they will miss the playoffs entirely. Despite their awful season, LeBron James has still been putting up insane numbers. Currently, LeBron James...
Not many players in the NBA enjoy playing against Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley. But for all the reasons a player might not like playing against him, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr feels the exact opposite. “I love Patrick Beverly,” Kerr told ClutchPoints. “He’s a total gamer. He’s...
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA great Dominique Wilkins joins The Herd to talks about his time in the league. He reveals to Colin Cowherd who he feared more than Michael Jordan, and what his thoughts are on the situation in Brooklyn with the Nets and Ben Simmons.
It was reported last week that a meeting between LeBron James’ camp and the highest-ranking executives of the Los Angeles Lakers took place. The primary objective of the said meeting was to discuss LeBron’s future in LA amid rumors of a potential exit. It sounds like the sit-down was successful in terms of putting to bed, albeit temporarily, the whispers about James’ discontent with the Lakers organization.
There is an argument to be made that Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal combined together to form the greatest duo in NBA history. Playing together for 8 years, Kobe and Shaq were an epic 1-2 punch, helping bring 3 consecutive NBA championships to the Los Angeles Lakers. But their historic duo almost could have been a legendary trio if former Lakers GM Jerry West had his way.
There are not many players in today’s NBA that would score over 37 points per game for an entire season and not win MVP. That is exactly what happened to one player during this season. Because of his team’s wins total, he might have been slighted when it came to winning the league’s Most Valuable Player Award.
Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
Wilt Chamberlain was considered by many the best basketball player in the history of the game. At least until Michael Jordan came along. On March 2, 1962, Chamberlain, then 25, set one of those sports records that fans say will never be broken. Chamberlain playing for the Philadelphia Warriors scored...
DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Tobias Harris’ role with the Philadelphia 76ers changed when James Harden joined the team, from being the second option on the offense to being relegated to third or even fourth. Instead of complaining, though, the veteran scorer is embracing the situation as he looks for other ways to make an impact.
There are a lot of records in sports — maybe too many records. But there are only a few where people actually remember the number involved. There’s Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak. The 4-minute mile. And then there’s Wilt Chamberlain. On March 2, 1962 — exactly 60...
The Los Angeles Lakers have taken the brunt of criticism around the NBA as of late. With LeBron James in the fold, the team is supposed to contend for a championship. Instead, they have made it a habit out of losing games on nationally televised games. On the NBA on...
The Golden State Warriors may have the second-best record in the NBA but they also have reason to be worried. With Draymond Green still sidelined with a back injury and Andrew Wiggins in a brutal shooting slump, the Warriors are 2-6 in their last eight games. Wiggins has been unable to cover for the absence of Green, and Golden State s going through another tough stretch of games because of it. The Memphis Grizzlies are right on their tail in the Western Conference standings.
When Dirk Nowitzki speaks, you listen. Today's Mavs Donuts features a Nowitzki interview, the NBA's imminent return to Seattle and much more. Always a man of honesty, Nowitzki admitted that the 2011 Miami Heat weren't championship ready, but perhaps would have beaten the Dallas Mavericks in the years to come.
Comments / 0