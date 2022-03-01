ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowers, Gueye lead Washington State past Oregon State in OT

By CORVALLIS, Ore.
 2 days ago

Michael Flowers poured in 27 points, Mouhamed Gueye scored eight of his 19 in...

Lewiston Morning Tribune

College roundup: Washington State men survive Beavs in OT, 103-97

CORVALLIS, Ore. — It took an extra five minutes, but the Washington State men’s basketball team moved to .500 in Pac-12 play with a 103-97 win on the road versus Oregon State on Monday. Trailing by three with just over a minute to go, Michael Flowers converted a...
CORVALLIS, OR
State
Washington State
KING-5

Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 media Coach of the Year

PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media. The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.
PULLMAN, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round. Here's our schedule for...
247Sports

Kyle Smith: Michael Flowers a 'complete leader' as WSU outlasts Oregon State 103-97 in OT

PULLMAN -- Down as many as 13 points to the last-place team in the Pac-12, Washington State surged back to avoid what would have been a bad loss and outlasting 3-25 Oregon State in a 103-97 OT win in Corvallis on Monday. OSU hit some great shots early but the Cougar defense was also porous much of the game -- the offense, however, came up clutch: particularly Michael Flowers. He exploded for 27 points on 10 of 18 shooting (6 of 10 from deep). The Cougars climbed to 16-13 and 9-9 in Pac-12 play, ensuring they'll finish the regular season with a winning record. Head man Kyle Smith praised his graduating guard after the win.
CORVALLIS, OR
KREM

Washington state tournament basketball scores and highlights: Day One

Gonzaga Prep 63, Federal Way 49 (highlights in video): Federal Way cut Gonzaga Prep’s lead to just four in the third quarter, but then Prep went on a 7-0 run and never looked back. Oregon State bound Jayden Stevens led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Bullpups will take on #2 seeded Curtis on Thursday at 9 PM.
WASHINGTON STATE
Journal Star

'Embrace that moment': Morton girls basketball back in the IHSA Class 3A state finals

Morton could make that 30-minute drive down I-74 to Redbird Arena in its sleep. For the sixth time since 2015, the Potters have earned a trip to the Class 3A state finals. No. 7 Morton (28-5) now faces top-ranked LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (32-2) in the 11:45 a.m. Friday girls basketball state semifinal at home of Illinois State University hoops in Normal. ...
MORTON, IL
Tri-City Herald

Prosser girls open 2A basketball tournament with a win, advance to WA quarterfinals

The Prosser girls basketball team beat Port Angeles 61-40 at the WIAA 2A girls state basketball tournament Wednesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome. Halle Wright, who has committed to playing for Idaho State University next year, scored 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and had 5 steals to lead the Mustangs, who now advance to the 2A girls quarterfinals.
PROSSER, WA
East Oregonian

Hermiston tops Kelso to reach 3A state quarterfinals

TACOMA, Wash. — The Hermiston girls basketball team already made history by becoming the first Oregon team to reach the Washington 3A state tournament. Now, the Bulldogs are in the Elite 8 of the Hardwood Classic after handing Kelso a 57-46 loss Wednesday, March 2 at the Tacoma Dome.
HERMISTON, OR

