ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Wing County, MN

Liedl to run for House 6A seat

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fNlN_0eS4Yo1C00

David Liedl announces campaign to represent MN House District 6A Guided by faith-based family values and proven success as a business leader, Lakes Area native aims to advocate for conservative principles at state capitol

Local businessman and community leader David Liedl has announced his campaign to serve as Minnesota House Representative for District 6A, a newly created district that includes portions of Crow Wing, Cass, and Itasca counties and communities like Grand Rapids, Crosby, and Crosslake. Liedl is seeking the Republican endorsement for District 6A and has been an active member of the local GOP, previously serving as a state delegate and executive board treasurer of the Crow Wing County Republican Party.

Liedl is the owner-operator of Culver’s restaurants in Brainerd and Bemidji , and is Managing Director of Woods to Water Vacation Homes. He believes his established record as an effective, common-sense business leader will translate into success for the people he hopes to serve.

“I’m proud to call the Lakes Area my home and excited for the opportunity to represent the people of District 6A in St. Paul,” he said. “Working in the hospitality business has taught me about leadership, patience, compassion, and service. My dad and I have run our businesses with the motto ‘Serve God by serving others’, and I am passionate about continuing this calling by serving in elected office.”

Liedl and his wife, Cassie, have been married for 10 years, and have four children: Noah (9), Sadie (7), Hazel (5), and Luca (9 months). A member of his parish’s advisory council and a committed pro-life candidate, Liedl says his faith-based family values are what’s motivating him to run for office.

“I was raised with small-town, conservative Christian values that shape the way I run my businesses and live my life,” said Liedl, a graduate of Pequot Lakes High School. “Next to God, my family is the most important thing in the world—they are my world. That’s why I’m running: to build a future for my children and our whole community that is rooted in the time-tested, life giving conservative values I was raised with. Those values are under attack daily, and I promise to be a strong defender of them at our state’s capitol.”

Liedl is an avid outdoorsman, served as the Area Coordinator for Catholics at the Capitol advocacy day and chaired a legislative initiative to improve childcare in his local community. He attended the University of Notre Dame before returning to the Lakes Area to take-over his family’s business, marry Cassie, his high school sweetheart, and start their family.

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Virginia’s Paulsen to run for State Senate

ST. PAUL – Today Julianne Paulsen announced her run for Minnesota State Senate. Paulsen is a member of the Virginia, MN City Council and owner of Rocks the Jewelers. She is running for Senate District 7, which is an open seat after Sen. David Tomassoni announced he is retiring. “Growing up on the Range, I know the people here want someone who will stand up for them. As a small business owner who has rebuilt after tragedy, I’m not one to back down from a...
VIRGINIA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Five candidates vie for Chisholm School Board vacancy

CHISHOLM – Five individuals have applied for a vacant seat on the Chisholm School Board. Clarice Sever, a school board director with more than 25 years of experience, resigned from her post, effective Feb. 14. Her most recent term on the board started Jan. 1, 2021 and was set to expire on Jan.1, 2025. She was the board clerk at the time of her resignation. Sever said she wanted to...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

LCP Announces one candidate for 2022 director elections

COHASSET – One Lake Country Power member has met the filing requirements for nomination as a candidate for the cooperative’s director elections this spring. Director ballots for District 2 will be mailed to co-op members between March 31 and April 5. Members in District 4 and District 8 will not receive a director ballot in 2022 because no members petitioned to run for the Board of Directors by the filing deadline, which was 4:30 p.m. on February 9, 2022. The Lake Country Power Board of...
COHASSET, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Tomassoni pushes for ALS legislation passage

When it came time to throw a party for Sen. David Tomassoni, he had one request. “When they said they were having a party for me, I said it has to be for ALS,” Tomassoni of Chisholm, said through his son Dante at a Tuesday afternoon news conference in St. Paul. Tomassoni in July publicly announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Rapids, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Crow Wing County, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Crosslake, MN
County
Crow Wing County, MN
City
Culver, MN
Mesabi Tribune

RAMS members meets with Range delegation in St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Board members and Executive Director Ida Rukavina of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) traveled to Saint Paul to meet with Iron Range legislators to discuss their legislative priorities for the 2022 session earlier this week. RAMS has been advocating for cities, schools, and townships across the Iron Range for over 80 years at the state and federal level. According to a press release, RAMS members shared their 2022 legislative priorities with lawmakers, which include increased funding for K-12 education,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Ranger Party with a heartfelt cause

Sports, medical, and political stars from Minnesota are turning out tonight for what in past years has been known as the “Ranger Party.” But this year, the stars will be amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Iron Range Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm. A benefit honoring Tomassoni and in support of ALS research and caregivers, begins at 5 p.m. tonight at Carpenter's Hall in St. Paul. ...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Already-huge Minnesota budget surplus grows to $9.25 billion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s already-huge budget surplus has become even more enormous, growing to a projected $9.25 billion, the Walz administration announced Monday as they cautioned that inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pose some significant risks to the optimistic outlook. The updated forecast was $1.5 billion more than the whopping $7.7 billion surplus that Minnesota Management and Budget projected in December for the current two-year budget period. But it’s based on national economic forecasts that were compiled before Russia sent troops into...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mesabi Tribune

Rep. Sandstede announces March 12 Virtual Town Hall & Community Conversation

ST. PAUL – Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL – Hibbing) invites her Iron Range constituents to join her for a Virtual Town Hall and Community Conversation on Saturday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live to discuss the 2022 legislative session. Rep. Sandstede will give an update on the session, and answer questions from constituents about issues important to them. “Minnesotans are facing a variety of challenges every day, including increasing costs in many aspects of their lives. I’m looking forward to residents joining me...
HIBBING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mn House#Republican#Gop#Woods#Christian#Pequot Lakes High School
Mesabi Tribune

An Early Swedish Immigrant Remembers

Historians tell us that over 43 different nationalities have lived in Northern Minnesota, beginning with the people who lived here long, long in the past, near the end of the last of at least four glaciers, about 12,000 years ago. We know very little about the earliest Iron Rangers, but they did mine copper and other minerals. Eventually other Indigenous People moved here and settled, building mounds to bury their dead and using pottery to store, among other food, mahnomen (wild rice). Forests began to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mesabi Tribune

Candidates interviewed to fill Ward 4 seat in Hibbing

HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council interviewed five candidates Wednesday night looking to fill the Ward 4 seat left empty when former councilor Jay Hildenbrand resigned in December. Hildenbrand moved to a different part of town out of his ward and by statute was unable to continue on the council. A replacement will be chosen by council vote at the March 16 meeting. ...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing school district lifts mask mandate

HIBBING — Masks are now optional in the Hibbing School District. On Wednesday, the school board voted unanimously to rescind a resolution regarding face coverings for the 2021-22 school year put into place in September 2021, effective this morning. The move comes about a week after the Rock Ridge School Board voted 6-3 to end its mandate and at a time when COVID-19 positive cases are steadily dropping across St....
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Chisholm Council gives thumbs up to splash pad request

CHISHOLM — Representatives from the Chisholm Kiwanis Club were met with enthusiasm on Wednesday when they presented plans for a splash pad — a kids water play area — before the Chisholm City Council. “I think this is a wonderful idea,” Council President Adam Lantz said on Wednesday. Lantz said he’s heard positive reviews about the splash pad installed in Hibbing a couple of years ago. ...
CHISHOLM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Mesabi Tribune

Virginia council votes to seek lease partners for golf course restaurant

VIRGINIA — The Virginia City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night against renewing the lease for the golf course restaurant, which expires April 30. According to the minutes from the Feb. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting, Mitch Kerfeld (operator of the Northern Divide Bar and Eatery at the city’s golf course) is in arrears by $18,482 after making a $6,000 payment on Feb. 14. At that time, Kerfeld was asked...
VIRGINIA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
580
Followers
774
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy