Liedl to run for House 6A seat

David Liedl announces campaign to represent MN House District 6A Guided by faith-based family values and proven success as a business leader, Lakes Area native aims to advocate for conservative principles at state capitol

Local businessman and community leader David Liedl has announced his campaign to serve as Minnesota House Representative for District 6A, a newly created district that includes portions of Crow Wing, Cass, and Itasca counties and communities like Grand Rapids, Crosby, and Crosslake. Liedl is seeking the Republican endorsement for District 6A and has been an active member of the local GOP, previously serving as a state delegate and executive board treasurer of the Crow Wing County Republican Party.

Liedl is the owner-operator of Culver’s restaurants in Brainerd and Bemidji , and is Managing Director of Woods to Water Vacation Homes. He believes his established record as an effective, common-sense business leader will translate into success for the people he hopes to serve.

“I’m proud to call the Lakes Area my home and excited for the opportunity to represent the people of District 6A in St. Paul,” he said. “Working in the hospitality business has taught me about leadership, patience, compassion, and service. My dad and I have run our businesses with the motto ‘Serve God by serving others’, and I am passionate about continuing this calling by serving in elected office.”

Liedl and his wife, Cassie, have been married for 10 years, and have four children: Noah (9), Sadie (7), Hazel (5), and Luca (9 months). A member of his parish’s advisory council and a committed pro-life candidate, Liedl says his faith-based family values are what’s motivating him to run for office.

“I was raised with small-town, conservative Christian values that shape the way I run my businesses and live my life,” said Liedl, a graduate of Pequot Lakes High School. “Next to God, my family is the most important thing in the world—they are my world. That’s why I’m running: to build a future for my children and our whole community that is rooted in the time-tested, life giving conservative values I was raised with. Those values are under attack daily, and I promise to be a strong defender of them at our state’s capitol.”

Liedl is an avid outdoorsman, served as the Area Coordinator for Catholics at the Capitol advocacy day and chaired a legislative initiative to improve childcare in his local community. He attended the University of Notre Dame before returning to the Lakes Area to take-over his family’s business, marry Cassie, his high school sweetheart, and start their family.