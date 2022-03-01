ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DeBrusk's hat trick sends streaking Bruins past Kings 7-0

perutribune.com
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9. You can check...
NHL
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Not Resting On His Laurels After First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk found a spark upon being moved to the Bruins’ first line, and his red-hot pace continued in a major way Monday night in Los Angeles. DeBrusk netted his first career NHL hat trick in Boston’s 7-0 demolition of the Los Angeles Kings. The 25-year-old’s trifecta wasn’t a blowout-win cheapie either. DeBrusk potted the Bruins’ first three goals at Crypto.com Arena before Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Erik Haula (twice) tickled the twine as well.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Erik Haula
NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
theScore

Report: Bruins' DeBrusk willing to work on extension to facilitate trade

Jake DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, has informed teams they're willing to work on an extension in order to facilitate a trade from the Boston Bruins, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported during Tuesday's "Insider Trading" segment. The 25-year-old forward is playing out the final season of a two-year deal, which carries a...
NHL
NHL

Zegras scores with 22 seconds left to lift Ducks past Bruins

ANAHEIM -- Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks won 4-3 against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Tuesday. Ryan Getzlaf drew a hooking penalty on Charlie McAvoy with 45 seconds remaining, won the face-off in the Boston zone against Patrice Bergeron, and Zegras scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaking#Ap#The Boston Bruins#The Los Angeles Kings
Pro Hockey Rumors

Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
FOX Sports

Calgary takes home win streak into matchup with Montreal

LINE: Flames -400, Canadiens +310. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Montreal looking to prolong its 11-game home winning streak. The Flames are 15-4-4 at home. Calgary is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau averaging 0.9. The Canadiens have gone 5-17-6 away...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Deserves More League-Wide Recognition

The Boston Bruins have found themselves a real steal with Jeremy Swayman. The Alaska native was selected by the team with the 111th-overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Now, just five years later, he is emerging as their best goaltender and having a fantastic rookie campaign. Although those who follow the team are well-aware of how good he’s been, the same can’t be said when it comes to opposing fans. That ought to change, as his excellent play warrants league-wide recognition.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

How Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Went About Choosing Hat Trick Memento

The Boston Bruins added to their hat collection Monday night in Los Angeles. DeBrusk became the fourth Bruins player to record a hat trick this season when he potted Boston’s first three goals in its 7-0 win over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. It marked the first career NHL hat trick for DeBrusk, who put up a combined seven goals and two assists over the course of the Bruins’ five-game win streak.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury Staying, DeBrusk Going, CCM Won’t Market Malkin

There are probably a few disappointed general managers with goaltending starved teams as Marc-Andre Fleury may be off the market. Jake DeBrusk is filling the net for the Boston Bruins but still trying to put himself on the NHL trade block. The Pittsburgh Penguins locker room is having a good time with Brian Boyle, and Teddy Blueger is right on schedule to return to the Penguins lineup.
NHL
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Jake DeBrusk Records First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey since being bumped up to the Boston Bruins’ first line, and his performance Monday night in Los Angeles was no exception. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week. DeBrusk recorded his first career...
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 5, Islanders 3

The Islanders wrap up their five-game road trip with a 5-3 loss in Colorado. The New York Islanders five-game road trip ended with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Ryan Pulock, JG Pageau and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, who finish their...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy