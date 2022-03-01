ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toshiba chief executive steps down amid restructuring efforts

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzvq9_0eS4XbZy00
World News

Toshiba chief executive Satoshi Tsunakawa is stepping down as the embattled Japanese technology giant seeks to restructure and restore its reputation.

Mr Tsunakawa will be replaced by Taro Shimada, an executive officer and corporate senior vice president, under a decision made at a board meeting on Tuesday, the Tokyo-based company said.

Mr Shimada was an executive at Siemens, in Japan and the US, before joining Toshiba in 2018, working in its digital operations.

He faces the challenge of leading a restructuring plan which has drawn criticism from shareholders. In February, Toshiba said it planned to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqnaL_0eS4XbZy00
Satoshi Tsunakawa (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP) (AP)

Mr Shimada said he takes pride in being the first CEO with a background in digital technology and hopes that will be a plus for Toshiba’s energy business.

“I have been at Toshiba for only three years, but I love Toshiba,” he said.

Asked about how he hoped to win over critical shareholders, he said he had learned while working in the US about the importance of communicating as equals, referring to the expression “put yourself in someone else’s shoes”.

The restructuring proposal is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. An extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is set for March 24, when the plan will be put to a vote.

Toshiba officials told reporters the management change was timed to happen before that, although it was unclear how that might help win over shareholders.

The firm scrapped an earlier proposal for a three-way split, which was not popular with shareholders, including foreign funds.

I am confident I was able to hand over the leadership toward Toshiba's evolution into the future

Approval for Tuesday’s personnel changes, including a resignation of another board member, and the nomination of two others, will be sought in a shareholders’ meeting in June, Toshiba said.

The firm was one of Japan’s most revered brands but has been struggling since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011. A tsunami sent three reactors into meltdown, spewing radiation over an area that is still partly a no-go zone.

Toshiba is involved in the decommissioning effort, which will take decades.

The company’s reputation was also tarnished by an accounting scandal which involved books being doctored for years.

Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned last year as Toshiba president and Mr Tsunakawa took the helm. Mr Kurumatani had headed global fund CVC Capital Partners’ Japan operations and became CEO in 2018.

Mr Tsunakawa said he had accomplished his mission of handing over the leadership to the next generation and hoped Toshiba’s shareholders, customers and employees would agree with the proposed restructuring plan.

“I am confident I was able to hand over the leadership toward Toshiba’s evolution into the future,” he told reporters in an online news conference.

He defended the decision to appoint Toshiba people, not outsiders, to senior positions, stressing that the company needs to change from within. This may be Toshiba’s last chance to fix its reputation and brand power as a technology company and win back trust, he said.

Founded in 1875, Toshiba was a manufacturing pioneer for everything from electric rice cookers to laptop computers. It also invented flash memory, although that division was sold off as its fortunes tumbled.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Anna Netrebko out of Met Opera over her support of Putin

Soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from her future engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws. “It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera,” Met General Manager Peter...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

NI prisons are seeing a spike in cases of Covid-19

Prisons in Northern Ireland are seeing a spike in Covid-19 case numbers, a Stormont committee has heard. Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, told the Justice Committee that in Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim, 11 prisoners in Bush House tested positive around three weeks ago. In...
WORLD
newschain

RAF aircraft tracks Russian warships in the Mediterranean

An RAF patrol aircraft has monitored the path of multiple Russian warships in the Mediterranean, amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Boeing P-8A Poseidon, a maritime patrol aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare, had been participating in a Nato exercise when it was reassigned to locate the Russian warships, the Royal Air Force said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toshiba#Cvc Capital Partners#Laptop Computers#Tokyo#Japanese#Siemens
Seekingalpha.com

Toshiba CEO to resign, may lead to review of restructure plan

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa will resign, to be replaced by senior executive Taro Shimada on an interim basis, and new management will review the controversial proposal to split into two companies, Bloomberg reports. VP Mamoru Hatazawa reportedly also will step down, to be succeeded by Goro Yanase; Tsunakawa and...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Karyopharm slips as medical chief steps down

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has lost ~24% in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Jatin Shah had decided to step down to pursue other opportunities. However, Dr. Shah will continue to serve the company in an advisory capacity, Karyopharm (KPTI) added.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechRadar

Former Google CEO says US well behind China in 5G race

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt has blasted the US government for not doing more to make the country a leader in 5G, claiming that inaction in Washington had ceded the initiative to China. 5G networks promise faster speeds, greater capacity, and lower latency than previous generations of mobile technology.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Benzinga

Shift4 Acquires Finaro, The Giving Block In Bid To Expand Payments, Crypto Capabilities

Integrated payments and technology solutions platform Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) announced it will acquire cross-border e-commerce payments provider Finaro and The Giving Block, a firm specializing in cryptocurrency funding for nonprofits. The developments come as Shift4 looks to better position itself in pursuit of multi-trillion-dollar opportunities in e-commerce, gaming,...
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Gary McGaghey Talks Successful Private Equity Integration

Four principles and five practices that CFOs can follow to get maximum value from their integrations. Lots of private equity companies use add-ons to scale portfolio companies. And one strategy that’s gaining traction for the companies that are pursuing add-ons is the “buy and build” strategy. This strategy involves creating platforms and pursuing add-on acquisitions to grow and scale rapidly. In 2004, add-on transactions made up approximately 43% of private equity companies’ deal volume. By the end of 2020, this share had risen to approximately 71%. [CM1]
BUSINESS
newschain

Premier League reviewing TV rights deal in Russia

The Premier League is looking at the suspension or termination of its Russian television deal following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Richard Masters, the league’s chief executive, said its agreements were “under review”. The Russian rights for the current season are owned by a company called...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

North Wales feels ‘uncared for’ by Welsh Government – Conservative MP

Areas in Wales north of the Brecon Beacons have been “starved of investment” and are resentful of the Welsh Labour Government, ministers have been told. Conservative MP for Clwyd South Simon Baynes welcomed the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund as part of a “renewed vigour” of investment in North and Mid Wales, as MPs took part in a general debate on Welsh affairs.
POLITICS
newschain

Russian Football Union to appeal against ban imposed by FIFA and UEFA

The Russian Football Union will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ban on its national teams and clubs from international competitions. FIFA and UEFA, the governing bodies of the world and European games respectively, announced on Monday that Russian teams would be excluded from their events “until further notice” following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA
newschain

Ukrainian refugee exodus exceeds one million in a week

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced more than a million people to flee the war in just a week, an exodus so swift it almost matches the number of people who sought refuge in Europe in a whole year during the 2015 migration crisis. Seven years ago, hundreds of...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy