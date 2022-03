Fall Guys will soon offer an Astro Bot costume as well as a T-Rex. The two new skins will be added to the game from March 8 and should enhance the charm of the game immensely. Thanks to Astro’s Playroom being bundled with the console, Astro Bot is the PS5‘s mascot of sorts and is a suitably adorable character to play. Via the PS blog, Mediatonic has laid out the design process for bringing the character to the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO