2020 MotoGP champion Mir says re-signing with Suzuki now his “priority”

By Oriol Puigdemont
Cover picture for the articleThe Spaniard made his MotoGP debut with Suzuki in 2019 and delivered the Japanese manufacturer its first world title in 20 years when he stormed to the 2020 championship. But the 2021 season proved to be difficult for Mir, as a lack of development for the GSX-RR meant he could only...

