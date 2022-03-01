2020 MotoGP champion Mir says re-signing with Suzuki now his “priority”

2022 will see the iconic number 93 enter his tenth season with the stalwart Repsol Honda Team, chasing their seventh World Championship title together. Since joining the premier class in 2013, Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team have continued to write MotoGP history. During Marquez’s ten years with the Repsol Honda Team, he has become the first rider to win 13 premier class Grands Prix in a single season (2014), where he also became the first rider since 1970 to win ten straight premier class races. The 2013 and 2014 seasons also saw the #93 become the youngest ever back-to-back premier class World Champion at 21 years and 237 days old. More recently, Marquez earned the most points in a single premier class season – 420 during his domination of the 2019 campaign. To date Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team have achieved 62 poles, 99 podiums, 59 wins and six World Championships together – the defining force in the last ten years of Grand Prix motorcycle racing. Motivation and ambition remains as high as ever for the combination as they aim to celebrate their decade together in the best way possible, winning the World Championship once again.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO