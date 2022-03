From Face ID to higher base storage, here's everything we want to see on the new compact iPhone. The iPhone SE (2020) was a refreshingly compact phone in a sea of phablet-sized devices. Not only did it make one-handed usage a thing again, but it also brought with it a speedy processor and impressive imaging skills for a tough-to-beat $399 price. Two years hence, a lot has changed in the smartphone market. We’re seeing manufacturers bring top-of-the-line hardware down to budget and mid-range phones more than ever before. So can the iPhone SE (2022) pose a threat to affordable Android flagships this year? Here’s what we want to see on Apple’s third Special Edition iPhone.

