Not everyone needs a full-fledged smartwatch. Options like the Galaxy Watch4 are great if you want a proper companion to your smartphone, but if fitness tracking capabilities are all you need, then a fitness band might suit you a lot better. They're notably more basic in design and features, but they're also way cheaper. Xiaomi's Mi Band lineup makes for some great options, competing directly with the likes of Fitbit. The latest entry, the Mi Band 6, launched last year, and thanks to a new leak, we now have some info on what its successor might look like.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO