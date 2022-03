HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools has plans to incorporate new school programs to better prepare students for the workforce after graduation. Through the "Building Tampa's Tomorrow" workforce development initiative, the school system, in collaboration with industry leaders, plans to create two new academy high schools, according to a press release. The Hillsborough Medical Academy and the Hillsborough Hillsborough Construction Academy are set to open in Fall 2023.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO