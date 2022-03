Luke Cowan-Dickie will play no further part in England’s Guinness Six Nations title challenge because of the knee injury he sustained against Wales.Hooker Cowan-Dickie could be ruled out for the rest of the season by the damage sustained in the first half of Saturday’s 23-19 victory in round three and will miss England’s last two matches against Ireland and France.“It’s a pretty significant injury. It’s knee ligament and a bit of cartilage damage,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.“There’s further assessment going on but he’s definitely going to be out for a significant period of time, possibly the rest of the season.” Read More Ukraine-Russia news: Huge explosions in Kyiv after Kherson fallsWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine

