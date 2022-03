Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the Pacific coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks's recent overview of the state's African American history highlighted how Black people have been a part of Oregon's timeline since the very first non-Native footsteps hit landfall. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO