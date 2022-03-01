ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Recent Spike In Crime Has Neighbors On Edge In SF's Noe Valley

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a rash of crime in...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS San Francisco

Mountain Lion Sighting In Vallejo Has Neighbors Worried

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Two mountain lion sightings Sunday have residents in a small Vallejo neighborhood calling on neighbors to be on the lookout for the potentially dangerous animal. Vallejo resident Kristin Sosso, who runs the neighborhood watch group for her Upper Crest/Cimarron Hills neighborhood, said her neighbor’s surveillance camera captured footage of a large mountain lion rocking through his yard at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Cameras captured the lion returning to the yard again around 2:30 a.m. “(Vallejo Police Department) was called and they arrived in about 45 minutes and drove around the front of the street (not sure what that does to help) and “said” they called Fish and Wildlife,” Sosso told KPIX in an email. “I spoke to Fish and Wildlife this morning and they were shocked I was the first call.” Sosso added later, “We know Vallejo tries to hide the news from the public. However in this case the public needs to be aware and to keep small animals and children inside after dark.” bruh there is really a mountain lion roaming the streets of Vallejo — veтт rιverα (@Gorgeouz_Chaos) February 28, 2022 This story will be updated.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Suspects Ditch Car, Run From Police In San Francisco Noe Valley Chase

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One San Francisco neighborhood has seen a rash of crimes this past week. The latest took place on a dead-end street in Noe Valley. Residential video shows a white car roaring up the hill Saturday February 26th around 10:30 pm. It hits the curb and then three people take off running in different directions. A police vehicle catches up shortly after, but the suspects are nowhere to be found. About two hours later, after officers left the scene, video shows someone returning in a car. The person gets out and hops in the white car and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

20-Year-Old Palo Alto Shoplifting Suspect Arrested, Found With Nearly $20,000 In Stolen Merchandise

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a 20-year-old woman suspected of shoplifting from a store in Palo Alto and found her to have thousands of dollars of additional stolen merchandise in her car, police said Monday. The robbery happened Saturday afternoon at the Victoria’s Secret store at the Stanford Shopping Center. Palo Alto police officers responded after a store loss prevention officer reported that a woman was in the store who had committed prior shoplifts. As police waited outside and the loss prevention officer watched, the woman stuffed more than $1,600 worth of clothing into a bag she had brought with...
PALO ALTO, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, lawsuit alleges

Warning: This story quotes several racist slurs allegedly directed at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, according to a lawsuit filed against the company. The N-word and other racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors. So says California’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

Basketball legend Gene Ransom has been shot dead in a suspected road rage incident along a California highway, according to his family.The 65-year-old, who is recognised as one of the greatest point guards in California basketball history, was found dead at the wheel of his car on Interstate 880 on Friday evening.California Highway Patrol (CHP) said officers arrested Juan Angel Garcia, 25, on suspicion of his murder at around 10am on Saturday morning. Officials have not publicly released the identity of the victim but friends and family confirmed to KPIX that it was the hall of famer and revealed that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KTVU FOX 2

Fallout between rappers led to deadly Oakland freeway shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly freeway shooting last fall in Oakland. Larry Coney, 27, was charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in the October shooting of Monnie Price Jr. KTVU has learned that the shooting was the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally stabbed outside residential hotel in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police were investigating a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning in the city's South of Market neighborhood. It happened just after 8 a.m. in front of a single room occupancy hotel on Sixth Street, police said. Investigators have released few details about the case and there's no...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Motorious

Stolen Shelby Cobra Recovered In California

Car thieves really are the worst. They steal one of the most valuable assets most people own all to serve their selfish needs. While it sucks having your everyday commuter car stolen, having a beloved, rare collectable swiped is far worse. Even worse, a man in Anderson, California had his 1966 Shelby Cobra continuation car stolen back in the summer of 2021. It was just recovered, or at least pieces of it were.
ANDERSON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Wounded In South San Jose Shooting; Suspect Under Arrest

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One man was wounded and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in South San Jose Monday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. San Jose Police responded to the area of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in the Coyote Valley reports of a shooting. Police said the victim, identified as an adult male, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. According to officers, a suspect has been taken into custody. The motive or circumstances behind the shooting were not immediately known. Police said as of about 4:30 p.m., officers remain on the scene as an investigation is being conducted. Traffic on Monterey Highway, one of the major routes connecting San Jose and southern Santa Clara County, was closed for over two and a half hours before authorities announced it was reopened shortly before 6 p.m. 3/ Units have cleared the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave. Traffic has been reopened. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022
SAN JOSE, CA

