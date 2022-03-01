Recent Spike In Crime Has Neighbors On Edge In SF's Noe Valley

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Two mountain lion sightings Sunday have residents in a small Vallejo neighborhood calling on neighbors to be on the lookout for the potentially dangerous animal. Vallejo resident Kristin Sosso, who runs the neighborhood watch group for her Upper Crest/Cimarron Hills neighborhood, said her neighbor’s surveillance camera captured footage of a large mountain lion rocking through his yard at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Cameras captured the lion returning to the yard again around 2:30 a.m. “(Vallejo Police Department) was called and they arrived in about 45 minutes and drove around the front of the street (not sure what that does to help) and “said” they called Fish and Wildlife,” Sosso told KPIX in an email. “I spoke to Fish and Wildlife this morning and they were shocked I was the first call.” Sosso added later, “We know Vallejo tries to hide the news from the public. However in this case the public needs to be aware and to keep small animals and children inside after dark.” bruh there is really a mountain lion roaming the streets of Vallejo — veтт rιverα (@Gorgeouz_Chaos) February 28, 2022 This story will be updated.

