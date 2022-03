Reid Bateh is only half joking when he admits that he’s currently checking his phone every five minutes, anticipating a flurry of notifications that will crush his soul. His band, Bambara, kick off their European tour in Paris this month, but as regulations related to minimising the transmission of COVID-19 across the continent remain under constant review and subject to revision, he and his bandmates, his drummer brother Blaze and their bass-playing childhood friend William Brookshire, are stealing themselves for potential 11th-hour blows.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO