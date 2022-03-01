ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Best Boyfriend From Every 'Sex & the City' Season, Ranked

By Samuel Murrian
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, the finale of And Just Like That aired on HBO Max. The dramedy reboot of Sex & the City (starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, but notably not Kim Cattrall) was a ratings juggernaut, but undeniably left fans divided at best. Where And Just...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Meet Carrie Bradshaw’s sexy new Mr. Big on ‘And Just Like That’

And just like that, Carrie has a new man. HBO Max‘s reboot “And Just Like That” has been rough for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). The first episode of the buzzy “Sex and the City” spinoff series began with Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) tragic death from a heart attack after out a Peloton workout. Their legacy as a couple has also been tarnished by disturbing real-life sexual assault allegations that came out about Noth just after the first two episodes aired.
TV SERIES
Complex

Ranking ‘Euphoria’ Characters From Worst to Best

Euphoria is the latest HBO show to birth an entire fandom. The network’s previous hit shows like Sex and the City and Insecure had fans deciding which one of the main characters they identified the most with. People were either Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Samantha, or Team Issa, Team Molly, or loyal members of the Lawrence Hive. Euphoria’s Season 2 finally arrived on Sunday, Jan. 9 after a two-year hiatus, and its intoxicating characters have inspired those same feelings. People online have been comparing themselves to Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), or Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) since Season 1 arrived in 2019. Some fans chose which one of the high school teens to stan, dressing up as Maddy for Halloween or proudly saying they shared some of Rue’s personality traits. Despite her issues, some fans identify with the main character the most, with one fan writing: “Rue is so fucked up. She’s just like me.” Another fan is a devoted Cassie fan, tweeting, “I’m [a] ride or die for Cassie. She can do no wrong in my eyes.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Chris Noth
Person
David Eigenberg
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
Person
Kristin Davis
Collider

'Pretty Little Liars': All Seven Seasons Ranked from Worst to Best

Pretty Little Liars quickly became a worldwide sensation. This is partially because of the intriguing mystery (at least, in the first few seasons) surrounding the disappearance of Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), but also because of the chemistry between the main four girls — Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Emily (Shay Mitchell). These characters brought friendship to life in a way that made it jump off-screen and brought viewers into the fold. There’s a reason that, despite the criticism the show faced for their inability to solve mysteries satisfactorily, people tuned in for seven seasons to watch “A” torment them.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Sex The City
IndieWire

Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe Had the ‘Worst Table Read’ Ever for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Ah, the heartbreak when two good-looking people don’t have chemistry! According to “My Best Friend’s Wedding” director P.J. Hogan, the 1997 rom-com would have looked very different had Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe connected during the audition process. “I don’t know what went wrong,” Hogan said in an excerpt of Scott Meslow’s book “From Hollywood With Love,” as reported by Vulture. “It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced.” Hogan, who had been pushing for Crowe to play Roberts’ love interest, added that megastar Roberts had casting approval. “No one was getting in this movie if Julia didn’t approve,” Hogan said....
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Tommy Dorfman And Her Husband Peter Zurkuhlen Are Divorcing

A sad moment for a beautiful couple: Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen are going separate ways. On Feb. 2, People reported that Zurkuhlen filed divorce documents against the 13 Reasons Why star after five years of marriage. The couple met through mutual friends in 2005, and got engaged in 2015 before marrying the following year.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
Stamford Advocate

‘Lucy and Desi’ Director Amy Poehler Says Ball and Arnaz Were ‘The First Ultimate Power Couple’

A beloved television powerhouse hailed for her keen comedic instincts on-screen as well as having a shrewd producer’s eye for nurturing behind-the-scenes projects and bolstering the talents of others — that’s the eternally iconic Lucille Ball in a nutshell. But it also aptly describes Amy Poehler, which may be why the true-life story of Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship and profound impact made an ideal project for Poehler to make her debut directing narrative non-fiction in the new Amazon Studios documentary “Lucy and Desi.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Ned Eisenberg Dies: Actor On ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Broadway And In Clint Eastwood Films Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a prolific stage, television and film character actor perhaps most widely recognized for his long-running recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27 at his home in New York. He was 65. His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, the actress Patricia Dunnock, and family. In a statement, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Matthew McConaughey Movie Unexpectedly Leaves HBO Max

Not long after it was booted from Netflix, the Matthew McConaughey movie The Lincoln Lawyer also made a sudden exit from HBO Max. The McConaughey-led flick left Netflix at the start of December, with the legal drama remaining available on the WarnerMedia streaming service. Despite it not appearing in the initial list of titles set to depart the service in January, The Lincoln Lawyer is gone. It was removed at the end of the month, briefly appearing on the "Last Chance" tab before departing.
MOVIES
E! News

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Watch: Why "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win. It's official—the Upper East Side is basically turning into Stars Hollow. has finally arrived on Prime Video, and with it comes a whole lot of familiar faces. This season, which stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle, "it's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," according to the series description.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Actors On Your Favorite Shows Who You Didn’t Know Were Married

Whether their romance bloomed onset or they join the cast after becoming an established item, there are many performing couples who love working together. Based on their characters’ relationships alone, viewers might not guess they’re together, especially since show writers love devising a plot that pits real-life lovebirds against one another on-screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lopez says her teenage twins Emme and Maximilian often 'criticise' her and are 'finding their own way' during difficult adolescent years: 'It's the most heartbreaking time'

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mother to teenage twins Emme and Maximilian, who will turn 14 later this month. And just like any parent, the pop star is struggling as her children go through adolescence. Speaking to Stellar magazine, the 52-year-old said: 'It is the most heartbreaking time. I thought...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

Why Lady Sybil’s Death on 'Downton Abbey' Was Its Most Shocking Loss

Downton Abbey hit our screens in 2010 and was an immediate success. It was created by Julian Fellowes, master of the period drama genre who wrote Belgravia, Vanity Fair, The Young Victoria, and The Gilded Age, his latest show released on HBO this past January. Downton Abbey was an incredibly well-made historical and sociological fresco thanks to very diverse, endearing, and complex characters.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy