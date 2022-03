The inaugural Division 1 RPI rankings of the 2022 season were released on Monday afternoon. An acronym for Ratings Percentage Index, the RPI is the closest public metric to the numbers used by the NCAA softball committee to ultimately determine the NCAA tournament field in May. The RPI relies on a team’s wins and losses, as well as strength of schedule, and is updated weekly during the course of the regular season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO