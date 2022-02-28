ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China Sees Biggest Growth in Energy and Coal Use Since 2011

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China recorded its biggest increase in total energy consumption and coal use in a decade in 2021, as the economy recovered from COVID-19 slowdown a year earlier, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday. China, the world's biggest coal burner and greenhouse gas emitter,...

