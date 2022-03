A local attorney says a recently-filed lawsuit against a local television station is just one example of the company's allegedly toxic local work environment. Dana Melancon, a former meteorologist for KFDM Channel 6 news, is suing Sinclair Broadcast Group for breaking Texas law by firing him because of his age and/or because of the color of his skin. The 62-year-old, white Hardin County resident worked at the news station for nearly 30 years before he was "abruptly terminated" last year, according to the original petition that has been filed in Jefferson County's 172nd Civil District Court. The court...

