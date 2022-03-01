ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Just Got More Interactive With Launch Of iHeart’s ‘Talk Back’ Feature.

insideradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir talent at iHeartMedia’s 850+ radio stations now have access to audio freshly recorded and uploaded by listeners– directly from their content management system. The brief messages feature audience feedback or a response to a question posed on air by the host. They’re available to use live on the air within...

