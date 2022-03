COLUMBIA — Consider it a coronation. South Carolina center Aliyah Boston nabbed one of the few prizes she'd yet to get on March 1 when the SEC's coaches named her the Southeastern Conference women's basketball player of the year. A two-time All-American who is doubtless headed for a third such honor, and is expected to also be named National Player of the Year, Boston underwent a grueling offseason workout plan in pursuit of taking her already superlative game to a higher level.

