Police beat for Tuesday, March 1

Morgan County

Sheriff

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Christine A. Edwards, 55, of 108 W. State St., Modesto, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 7:41 p.m. Sunday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident or failing to report an accident.

• Lexi C. Rodden, 26, of 1933 Sinclair Road was booked into the Morgan County jail at 3:44 a.m Sunday on charges of disorderly conduct, aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer.

• Sarah K. Pruett 28, of 517 Lake Road, Meredosia, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 2:35 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license is revoked or suspended, and causing a child to be endangered.

Jacksonville Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Zachery M. Harms, 31, of 1016 Jackson St., Beardstown, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 4:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving while license is revoked or suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, expiration of registration and possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver and on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court.

• Two boys, ages 13 and 15, and a girl, age 12, were cited at 7:09 p.m. Sunday on charges of disorderly conduct for fighting in the parking lot of Circle K at 602 N. Main St.

• Craig T. Moore, 55, of 10 Gardendale Drive was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:52 p.m. Saturday on a domestic battery charge.

THEFTS, BURGLARIES

• Two mini-bikes were stolen between Feb. 21 and 4:41 p.m. Sunday from a shed in the 300 block of South Diamond Street.

Cass County

Sheriff



ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Antonio Mora-Ayala, 24, address unavailable, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 4:42 a.m. Sunday on a charge of criminal trespass to land.

• Anthony N. Capeles, 40, of 1285 S. Main St., Virginia, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 7 p.m. Friday on a domestic battery charge.

• Rocky A. Ireland, 33, of 711 E. Franklin St., Ashland, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 9:59 p.m. Saturday on a charge of violating an order of protection.

Compiled by David C.L. Bauer