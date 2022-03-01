Kah-Nee-Ta Resort to reopen in 2023

Kah-Nee-Ta is making a partial comeback, resuscitated by an infusion of emergency funds, more than three years after completely shutting down. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announced Friday that the Kah-Nee-Tah Village will reopen in 2023 thanks to more than $6 million of new funds that will help repair, restore and expand the popular vacation destination on the Warm Springs Reservation.
Researching places to stay near Death Valley National Park, my interest was piqued by a little-known and remote hot springs resort with a very odd history. As the story goes, in 1955, an arthritic man named Elias Delight had gone into the desert to die. Instead he stumbled on Tecopa’s healing natural baths and found new energy to start a health spa.
A desert state not exactly known for its wide sandy beaches, Utah has several fantastic swimming areas and freshwater lakes perfect for a dip – provided you have a sense of adventure. Finding a good beach or swimming hole in Utah typically requires a bit of hiking or off-road...
Soaking in a hot springs in winter is a great way to be outdoors and still stay warm. Montana is blessed with a variety of warm waters, from popular Chico Hot Springs in the Paradise Valley to Elkhorn Hot Springs near Polaris, Fairmont Hot Springs between Butte and Anaconda, Boulder Hot Springs between Butte and Helena and Lolo Hot Springs outside Lolo.
We all know that Yellowstone is all the rage right now but right behind it is the spinoff or prequel to it called 1883. How would you like to stay a few nights in an Airbnb that will bring you back in time just like the show does? You can and it's not far from Texarkana.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Marilyn Childress is trudging through puddles of melted snow, following a trail that looks heavily traveled by animals but rarely trekked by humans. She moves with purpose and determination. She’s made this hike before. A snowstorm has just hit in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National...
Yonder Escalante, a stunning 20-acre private glamping resort concept in Southern Utah, is finally reopening to adventurous travelers after a seasonal pause. According a press release issued by the resort, Yonder will welcome guests back on Mar. 1. And if you haven't heard of the resort before, now is the time to get acquainted with this glamping paradise.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just in time for spring break, Portland’s Oaks Park will be opening the season on Saturday, March 19. The amusement park is promoting a "week full of fun" with rides, games, and mini-golf, open daily from noon to 5 p.m. The roller rink is open...
March 3 (UPI) -- A Hawaii farmer may have set a new world record when he harvested a taro that weighed 50 pounds. Clarence Medeiros, a Big Island farmer who for 50 years has been growing taro, known locally as kalo, said he frequently harvests oversized taro on his property, including a 33-pound specimen last season.
The 11th Annual Save Ze Ta Ta’z is happening this year and you won't want to miss out on this event. Save Ze Ta Ta’z will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 6 pm. The event will take place at the River Oaks Event Center in the Vermilion Room.
With the end to Oregon's mask mandate just ten days away, questions remain about how businesses will handle the change in guidance. One of the biggest industries the move will impact is food service. Some restaurants and bars say they are still working to figure out what the best fit...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort is warning skiers to refrain from going off designated routes. Officials say uphill skiers are breaking the rules by venturing off marked trails. Resort officials say skiers are getting in the way of workers and keeping them from running machinery on certain slopes.
Yellowstone National Park officials announced bison trapping started on Feb. 13 as a way to reduce the population. Already, the bison numbers hover around more than 5,000, and the park’s habitat can’t take all those animals. According to the Boseman Daily Chronicle, Yellowstone bison managers under the Interagency...
You may have seen it yourself or saw photos or videos of the long lines of traffic at Yellowstone gates last summer when the park blew past its previous visitation record. More than 4.8 million visits were registered in Yellowstone National Park in 2021.
Comments / 0