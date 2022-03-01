ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art in Roman Life

hooplanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exhibition of more than 50 works, including 21 Roman portrait busts donated to the...

www.hooplanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Archaeologists Find a Stunning Roman Mosaic in London

The largest to be found in the British capital in nearly 50 years. From brim to brim, London is filled with historical landmarks that draws in visitors from around the world. A new discovery, however, has been found just under the surface near one of the capital city’s most centrally located areas.
SCIENCE
WFMJ.com

Masury woman dedicates life hobby to Ukrainian egg art

It's called pysanky, a Ukrainian art that features intricate, hand-made designs on eggs. You could call Carol Novosel of Masury an expert on the art as she's been decorating eggs since she was a child. "It's fascinating as an art because you're working on three dimensions," Novosel said. "It's like...
MASURY, OH
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Statue Of Zeus At Olympia, One Of The Breathtaking Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World

Though the 40-foot statue of Zeus lorded over the Olympic Games for 800 years, it somehow vanished from history. As one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the statue of Zeus at Olympia once stunned any who laid eyes on it. The 40-foot statue of the Greek god of gods, Zeus, used to grace the temple inside the sanctuary of Olympia on the Greek Peloponnese Peninsula for over 800 years — until it was destroyed.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Roman Empire#Ceramic#Coins#Sculptures#Roman Life#Crma
marthastewart.com

Archaeologists Discovered 18,000 Ancient Egyptian Notepads, Which Include Shopping Lists and Schoolwork

Archaeologists make new and incredible discoveries all of the time, but their latest finding gives us insight into the daily lives of ancient Egyptians, from their shopping lists to the type of schoolwork they did. According to a report by Smithsonian Magazine, researchers excavating the city of Athribis, an ancient settlement in lower Egypt, have discovered more than 18,000 pieces of inscribed pottery shards.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Found the Location Where Jesus Walked on Water

site of el-Araj next to a painting of Jesus walking on waterExpress. Archeologists have always questioned events from the bible in their search to find hard evidence of locations where those events had occurred. Within the New Testament, there are many mentions of Jesus performing various miracles to do good but also to prove to the world that he is the son of God. Within the New Testament, there is mention of a town called Bethsaida found next to the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
sciencealert.com

Archaeologists Find 40 Beheaded Roman Skeletons With Skulls Between Their Legs

About 40 beheaded skeletons were among 425 bodies found in a late Roman cemetery uncovered by archeologists in southern England. The team of around 50 archeologists made the discovery during an excavation at Fleet Marston, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on the route of the multi-billion pound high-speed rail link that is currently under construction, HS2 said.
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
TheDailyBeast

British Archaeologists Discover Three Children in Prehistoric Embrace

Miles north of Stonehenge, archaeologists discovered what the British museum is touting as “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years.” In addition to a chalk sculpture called a drum, a bone pin, and chalk ball, archaeologists discovered the remains of three children aged between 3 and 12, cuddling nose to nose and possibly holding hands. The oldest of the trio of children was embracing the younger two. The grave was dated to around the time Stonehenge would’ve been constructed, between 3005 and 2890 B.C. Mark Allen, founder of Allen Archaeology and the man behind the discovery of the grave and drum, said he believed the site was a circular burial mound. “It almost feels something dramatic happened, for the community to come together to bury the three in this way,” he said. Theories include that a tragedy like a drowning or epidemic struck the trio, or that they were offered as sacrifices.
SCIENCE
Idaho8.com

Ancient drum found in children’s grave billed ‘most important’ piece of prehistoric art in 100 years

A 5,000-year-old chalk drum will go on public display for the first time next week, more than six years after it was first uncovered by archaeologists in England. The object was discovered alongside the burial of three children and has been billed “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years,” in a press release by the British Museum, who will unveil it next week as part of the “World of Stonehenge” exhibition.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy