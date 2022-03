On International Women's Day, Sky Sports' lead WSL pundit Karen Carney provided the perfect way to link the Women's Super League and the Premier League. "I always like to compare men's and women's football because it should all come together as one," she told the Women's Super League Special on Tuesday evening from 6pm on Sky Sports. "Millie Bright and Leah Williamson are like the Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk, who are always getting the Player of the Year Award in the men's teams."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO