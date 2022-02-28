ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Euphoria' Season Two is messy and that's OK

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve watched plenty of television shows in my life, but few stick with me as much as ‘Euphoria’ seems to do. And I’d consider Season Two of ‘Euphoria’ another example of that feeling. It’s messy. It’s icky. Sometimes, characters fall in and out...

Vulture

Dominic Fike Says Elliot’s ‘Absolutely’ Back for Euphoria Season 3

If you’re still deciding on shipping Julliot or Rules as the season finale quickly approaches, Euphoria newcomer Dominic Fike confirmed you may have more time to choose; he will be back for the upcoming third season of the HBO hit series. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fike sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Euphoria and the validity of fan theories online. One popular theory is Fike’s character, Elliot, is actually Nate’s (played by Jacob Elordi) long-lost brother. “I’m not even gonna lie, I saw this one online,” said the Euphoria actor, “I looked at it for a while and there were so many things connecting and people talking about it through these Reddit threads. At the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?’” In response to a final theory that Elliot is a figment of Rue’s (Zendaya) imagination, Fike replied, “You wish!” and said Elliot would “absolutely” be back for season three. He also performed as the musical guest, singing his song “Babydoll.” Fike was nominated for his first Grammy for Justin Bieber’s Justice and was featured on Paul McCartney’s “Kiss of Venus.”
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
NME

Zendaya hopeful for Rue’s sobriety in ‘Euphoria’ season three

Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett in Euphoria, has discussed her hopes for the character after the conclusion to season two. In the second season, Rue’s journey to combat drug addiction took a dark turn as she relapsed and was subjected to a particularly emotional intervention. After the finale, however, her prospects looked more positive (her voiceover revealed she had stayed clean for the rest of the school year).
The Independent

‘This moment is gonna haunt me for a long time’: Euphoria fans devastated over shocking character death in season two finale

The death of a major character in the season two finale of Euphoria has left fans devastated.The final episode, which aired on Sunday (27 February) on HBO Max, saw the aftermath of character Lexi’s play. It also revealed why Fezco was unable to attend after the cliffhanger in the previous episode. After the episode concluded, many fans posted their reactions to social media. Spoilers aheadIn a tense scene early on in the episode, dealer-turned-FBI informant Custer tried to get Fez to confess to drug baron Mouse’s murder while taping him.However, Fez was made wise to Custer’s intentions thanks to...
The Independent

Euphoria finale talking points: Season two’s final episode seesaws between high-paced thriller and teary drama, with added plot holes

It’s here. The Euphoria season two finale – a moment we’ve anticipated with dread and excitement – has finally arrived. And it feels appropriate that this concluding chapter is bittersweet, both in quality and plot.As with any episode of Sam Levinson’s high-stakes high-school drama, there is a lot going on. The first half feels dedicated to fulfilling the firework theatrics and brawls promised by last week’s cliffhanger. Meanwhile, the second half is calmer and more interested in hitting the show’s emotional buttons. But while the tears were certainly flowing, the mind was left boggling at where exactly this leaves...
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
GQMagazine

Cheers to Fezco, the Beating Heart of Euphoria's Second Season

Euphoria season two attempted a quintuple axel, and there was no way it could ever completely stick the landing. There were some undeniable misfires this season—including, but not limited to, sidelining compelling characters like Kat Hernandez, or a love triangle subplot for Cassie that reduced her character to one-note hysterics —but if there’s one constant we can champion from January’s New Year’s Eve premiere to last night’s bullet-riddled finale, it’s Angus Cloud’s empathetic drug dealer Fezco. An important, but under-developed character in season 1, he grew to be the heart of the series this year. He opened the season delivering the show’s most cathartic comeuppance to date, and ended as the recipient of its most tragic.
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
wmagazine.com

Euphoria Fans Had a Field Day on Twitter Following the Show’s Season Two Finale

Last night, HBO and Sam Levinson put Euphoria season two to bed. But it wasn’t a cozy tuck in with fluffed pillows, a kiss on the forehead, and a wish for good dreams. No, the Euphoria finale felt like the equivalent of your friend tossing you a pillow and old blanket and telling you to sleep on the couch. Episode eight of the season closed with so many storylines left unresolved, so many characters left underutilized, and the announcement that we will have to wait two years to return to East Highland, it’s amazing there’s much fan patience left to comment on the finale at all. But the crash of the HBO site at 9 PM ET last night when the episode dropped proves the viewership is larger than ever, and the few resolutions and laugh-out-loud moments in the episode were most likely enough to keep us waiting for 2024.
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller Missed Wife Christine Taylor ‘Terribly’ Amid Split, Didn’t Want to Raise Kids in a ‘Broken Home’

Together again! Ben Stiller‘s split from Christine Taylor “was a serious eye-opener” for the actor, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The twosome “weren’t seeing eye to eye on a number of things” before announcing their separation in May 2017 after 18 years together. “The split was a long time coming,” the insider adds, noting that both the Zoolander star, 56, and the Craft actress, 50, were “hoping for change” before calling it quits.
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
Variety

Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
