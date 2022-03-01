Major conference races going down to the wire in final week

Selection Sunday doesn’t arrive until March 13, but March Madness gets going in earnest Saturday with the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game. A number of other tournaments also get going this week, mainly on the low- and mid-major side of things before the blue-blood tournaments tip off next week.
It's a busy time in the high school sports world! Over the next three days, the WPIAL will hold its championships for basketball, swimming and Class 3A (individual) wrestling. While the Times' sports staff is set to provide in-depth coverage for all of it, be sure to get your instant updates here from reporters Josh Carney, Noah Hiles and Parth Upadhyaya.
...
Transgender athlete Lia Thomas is slated to compete in three races at the NCAA Division I women’s swimming championships, placing the male-born swimmer in a position to make history and challenge records held by a trio of female Olympic greats. The University of Pennsylvania senior was ranked as the...
The men's 400 IM will now be held in its traditional Olympic spot at the World Championships on Day 1. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA released the competition schedule for the upcoming 2022 World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday, less than a month after the international governing body announced the addition of the championships in early February.
Comments / 0