Major conference races going down to the wire in final week

It's a busy time in the high school sports world! Over the next three days, the WPIAL will hold its championships for basketball, swimming and Class 3A (individual) wrestling. While the Times' sports staff is set to provide in-depth coverage for all of it, be sure to get your instant updates here from reporters Josh Carney, Noah Hiles and Parth Upadhyaya. ...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO