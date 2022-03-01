ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major conference races going down to the wire in final week

An unprecedented day of chaos led to...

Beaver County Times

Instant updates: Get the latest on the WPIAL basketball, swimming & wrestling finals here

It's a busy time in the high school sports world! Over the next three days, the WPIAL will hold its championships for basketball, swimming and Class 3A (individual) wrestling. While the Times' sports staff is set to provide in-depth coverage for all of it, be sure to get your instant updates here from reporters Josh Carney, Noah Hiles and Parth Upadhyaya.  ...
HIGH SCHOOL
swimswam.com

Men’s 400 IM Moved To Opening Day of 2022 Worlds; Swimming Shifted To Week 1

The men's 400 IM will now be held in its traditional Olympic spot at the World Championships on Day 1. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA released the competition schedule for the upcoming 2022 World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday, less than a month after the international governing body announced the addition of the championships in early February.
SWIMMING & SURFING

