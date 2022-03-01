Smartphone & Tablet Basics

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Is Just $45 Right Now (That’s About $450 Less Than an iPad)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ever the resource for stellar deals, Amazon is dropping prices on some of its most coveted items this week. Right now, they’re offering fantastic savings on Fire TV Cubes, Roku TV Sticks, Smith & Wesson tactical gear, tax software and more. This week, one of the better price reductions is the Fire HD 8 tablet, which is being sold for 50% off today. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is undoubtedly one of the best deals we’ve seen this month,...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra keyboard cases

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Tab tablets have hit the shelves, and if you want to go big, then the maxed-out model for you is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a beast of a tablet with a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen. But one of the most useful parts of these large tablets is how they can serve as a laptop substitute or alternative when necessary. For that, you need a reliable, tablet-friendly keyboard, preferably one that complements your Tab Ultra case.
ELECTRONICS
PCMag

Samsung Accused of Throttling 10,000 Android Apps to Improve Battery Life

Samsung has triggered an internal investigation after it was accused of throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on smartphones running its Game Optimizing Service (GOS). As Android Authority reports, the list of apps subject to the performance limitations was uploaded as a spreadsheet to MediaFire. The apps on the list are not limited to games and include popular software and services such as Netflix, TikTok, and Microsoft Office, as well as Samsung's own apps (Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass). However, performance benchmark apps such as 3DMark and GFXBench are not present, which should come as no surprise.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Expert RAW app will soon support these older Galaxy phones

Samsung introduced the Expert RAW camera app with Galaxy S21 Ultra and added more capabilities to it with the Galaxy S22 series. The camera app has only been exclusive to these devices. If you're a Galaxy S21 or a Galaxy Z Fold 3 owner and want to take full advantage of the camera of your smartphone, you won't have to wait too long. According to Samsung, the Expert RAW camera app is headed to the older generation Galaxy devices soon.
CELL PHONES
People

This Amazon Fire Tablet with Over 49,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Marked Down to Its Cheapest Price

Amazon is celebrating Valentine's Day with a major sale on its devices — and one of the most popular gadgets is marked down to its lowest price. On sale for 50 percent off, the Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB tablet boasts all kinds of functions. You can use it to stream movies, check your email, listen to music, play games, browse the internet, make video calls, and more — but it has a bigger screen than a smartphone, which is great for watching shows. Plus, it's more portable and lightweight than a desktop or laptop, making it easier to carry around the house or take with you on the go.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
komando.com

7 important iPhone security settings to change right now

Modern smartphones have so many neat features that it’s hard to keep up. Even when you think you’ve mastered all your phone’s secrets, an update adds some new ones. The iPhone is Apple’s most popular product, and the Cupertino company does everything it can to keep up with the latest tech developments while adding its own. You may have had an iPhone for years and not know everything it’s capable of. Tap or click here for seven hidden iPhone features you may not know.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Save $120 off the Asus Chromebook at Best Buy today and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Best Places To Install Home Security Cameras (And Where You Should Never Put Them)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Home security cameras aren’t just about watching for bad guys; they’re great for keeping an eye on your home if you’re away, for monitoring the kids’ curfews, watching for package deliveries and even checking if the kid up the street cut the lawn. So what’s the best placement for a home security camera to ensure you can see everything you need to see?     Camera Facing the Street Or Driveway Many of us are looking for a way to keep tabs on who’s...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
komando.com

Free app to make smartphones easier to use for older folks

Your Android phone comes with many hidden features and tricks. Whether it’s a shortcut or an easier way to accomplish a task, there’s always something new to discover. Did you know that you can set your Android phone to automatically lock depending on whether or not it’s moving or where it is currently located? Tap or click here to check out some of the best Android features you may not know about.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Amazon’s secret sale site has great gadgets for just $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to treat yourself? Amazon’s super secret sale site has huge discounts on useful, thoughtful gadgets for every room in your home. This week, Amazon has put tons of popular...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Google Pay update lets you access NFC payment cards in a snap

Google has rolled out a minor redesign to its interface, making it easier to access NFC cards. The tweak apparently went live for a handful of users in mid-January. You'll need to update the Google Pay app to the latest version in order to get the new look. Google Pay...
NFL
KRQE News 13

Best drawing tablet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re a visual artist moving into graphic design or you just want to bring your illustrations to life in the digital realm, a drawing tablet is a great purchase. These devices let you draw directly on the screen with a stylus, giving you the opportunity to convert your drawings into image files, apply digital effects or experiment in new styles.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the Alarm Clock Not Working in Windows 10

The Windows 10 Alarms & Clocks feature is a simple and efficient app. It lets you know when you should take a break or join a meeting without having to use an additional device or install any software. So when it stops working, you should quickly fix it, so it doesn’t affect your schedule.
CELL PHONES

