ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Travis Perkins returns to profit as housing market booms

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rrw9f_0eS4Na3T00

Building supplies business Travis Perkins enjoyed a strong boost in sales and returned to profitability as the company benefited from the boom in housebuilding and renovations during the pandemic.

The company said sales hit £4.6 billion in the 12 months to the end of 2021, up from £3.7 billion a year earlier, with pre-tax profits reaching £305.6 million compared with a £20.3 million pre-tax loss in 2020.

Bosses said they had a strong year following a restructuring of the business, although they admitted trading conditions were difficult due to well-documented rises in inflation and supply chain problems hitting the entire sector during the pandemic.

Looking ahead, they said they expect inflation pressures to continue but hope to enjoy the benefits of hybrid working, as households adapt their living space and the housing market remains strong.

Travis Perkins added that it hopes to enjoy strong growth from Government targets for achieving net zero and decarbonising UK housing stock.

It added: “ Government policy remains supportive across all sectors, recognising the essential role that construction will play in delivering a sustainable UK economy.”

During the year the company sold off its Wickes business, and later its plumbing and heating division for £325 million, as it slims down its portfolio.

It still owns catalogue business Toolstation, which saw a 20% jump in sales to £761 million from its 530 stores in the UK and 123 in Europe.

Despite the pandemic causing disruption to retailers and the high street, Travis Perkins opened 70 new Toolstations in the UK and 40 on the continent.

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Deere raises profit outlook as farm boom fuels machinery demand

Deere & Co. reported better-than-expected profit and raised its fiscal 2022 outlook as a booming farm economy helps the agriculture-machinery maker work past supply-chain issues, raw-material inflation and labor unrest. Deere and other equipment manufacturers are benefiting as higher crop prices boost farmers' incomes, giving them the wherewithal to replace...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The stock and bond markets have been roiled recently, and the public’s trust in the current administration’s handling of the economy was damaged by a remarkable surge in inflation. Prices of many household items are sharply increasing, and the price of fuel oil is soaring. The rise in consumer prices has been particularly surprising because, […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Europe#The Boom#Wickes#Toolstation
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
The Independent

NatWest returns to profit after heavy Covid hits

NatWest swung to a huge profit in the past year as the Government-backed bank released more money it held to one side during the Covid-19 pandemic.The bank reported an operating pre-tax profit of £4 billion in 2021, up from an operating pre-tax loss of £481 million a year earlier.During the year it put £1.3 billion back on to its balance sheet from the £3.2 billion put aside during the pandemic, including £341 million in the final three months of the year.📢 Our Annual Results have now been released, take a look:#NatWestGroupResults https://t.co/UmCq9A452w— NatWest Group (@NatWestGroup) February 18, 2022Shareholders are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Durex and KitKat to see prices rise, makers warn

Condoms and chocolates are about to get more expensive, as the makers of Durex and KitKat have both warned of price increases due to growing production costs.Nestle boss Mark Schneider, who looks after brands like KitKat and Nescafe, said it was a “safe assumption” that prices would rise this year and that all aspects of the company have been impacted by inflation.He told the BBC: “It is a safe assumption that our input cost increases for 2022 will be higher than 2021, that is something that we have to reflect in our pricing.”Schneider continued: “There is almost no place...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Aviva reveals plans to sell off Russian equity investments

Insurance giant Aviva has become the latest fund manager to slash its exposure to Russia as it revealed plans to sell off its Russian equity investments in response to the crisis in Ukraine.The group’s chief executive, Amanda Blanc, said it has “very minimal exposure”, with 0.1% – about £240 million – of its Aviva Investor funds in Russian equities.She said the group has decided to divest these holdings “as soon as we practically can”.It comes as pension schemes across the UK are looking at the levels of any direct or indirect holdings they have in their investment portfolios and taking...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Retailer Says It Sees Sales Growth Ahead for 2022

Home Depot on Tuesday said sales grew 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as the retailer topped Wall Street's expectations and said it sees sales growth ahead for 2022. The home improvement retailer said it expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Target misses holiday sales estimates, warns of more margin pain

U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday fell short of analysts' sales expectations for the crucial holiday quarter and signaled no immediate relief from the squeeze on margins by decades-high inflation and rising labor costs. Gross margins fell to 25.7% in the November-January period, from 26.8% the year before, as retailers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CBS News

Retail sales surge in January as Omicron fades and Americans step up spending

Americans picked up the pace of their spending in January as the threat of Omicron coronavirus variant faded and supply-chain shortages eased for some consumer goods. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month, when sales slid 2.5%, according to revised figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

BofA Upgrades Homebuilders Toll Bros, PulteGroup; Stocks Are Already Pricing In Mortgage Rate Spike

Home builders have underperformed, despite posting strong quarterly earnings and issuing robust guidance for 2022, according to BofA Securities. The Home builders Analyst: Rafe Jadrosich upgraded the ratings for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) and PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Underperform to Buy. While raising the price target for Toll Brothers from $61 to $63, the analyst kept PulteGroup’s price target unchanged at $58.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Germany's industrial giant Siemens ( SIEGY 3.35% )...
STOCKS
The Independent

Taylor Wimpey launches £150m shares buyback as profits recover

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it will buy back £150 million of shares from investors this year after revealing that profits more than doubled in 2021.Shares in the FTSE 100 company improved on Thursday morning after it highlighted a positive recovery in the housing market and said it expects further growth in 2022.Chief executive Pete Redfern said the firm remains “confident of delivering modest growth” in house completions this year despite the uncertain global economic backdrop.It came as the company revealed that revenues jumped by 53.6% to £4.28 billion in 2021 compared with the previous year.This was driven by a 47%...
MARKETS
Reuters

Target sees brighter 2022 with easing supply pressures

(Reuters) -U.S. retailer Target Corp posted record holiday quarter earnings on Tuesday and forecast an upbeat 2022 as it expects supply chain pressures to ease later in the year, lifting shares 14%. Margins remain front and center for investors this earnings season, with big retailers spending heavily to expedite shipments...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy