Anya Shrubsole says England are “really confident” they can challenge Australia as they prepare for the defence of their Women’s World Cup title in New Zealand.England get their campaign under way against the tournament favourites in Hamilton on Saturday, looking for revenge for their recent Women’s Ashes humbling.England struggled in the multi-format series in Australia as the hosts won all three one-day internationals and the tourists failed to win a match, although three of the contests were rain-affected and two completely washed out.Shrubsole, however, believes England can bounce back from their disappointment.We're really confident that if we play our best...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO