Flowers, Gueye lead Washington State past Oregon State in OT

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

Michael Flowers poured in 27 points, Mouhamed Gueye scored eight of his 19 in overtime and Washington State handed Oregon State its 15th straight loss 103-97. Flowers sank...

localnews8.com

Idaho8.com

No. 5 Auburn holds off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, Jabari Smith had 27 points overall and No. 5 Auburn held off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime. The Tigers improved to 26-4 and clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. It marks the fourth SEC title for Auburn and the program’s first since the 2017-18 season. Tolu Smith had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Iverson Molinar had 14 points and five assists for Mississippi State.
STARKVILLE, MS
State
Washington State
Idaho8.com

Kalkbrenner takes over, Bluejays hold off No. 18 UConn 64-62

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Creighton held off No. 18 UConn 64-62 after squandering a 16-point lead Wednesday night. The Bluejays won for the seventh time in eight games and clinched a top-five seed and first-round bye in the Big East Tournament next week. Connecticut lost for the first time in six games and dropped to 0-5 all-time against Creighton. Kalkbrenner scored six straight baskets for Creighton after UConn came back to tie. R.J. Cole led the Huskies with 20 points and Adama Sanogo had 13 points and 16 rebounds.
OMAHA, NE
Idaho8.com

Madness arrives in 1st round of the Big South Tournament

Milos Stajcic’s four-point play with 0.6 seconds left gave Campbell a win over Presbyterian — and capped an incredible day of action at the Big South Tournament. Two of the four games were decided on a last-second shot. Three of the games went to overtime — the Campbell-Presbyterian clash had two. The day was reminiscent of last year’s quarterfinals in the Horizon Tournament, which featured a buzzer beater and three overtime games. Those games were played at different sites, however. Wednesday’s Big South excitement was all in Charlotte, North Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Daniels takes G League route to prepare for NBA career

Dyson Daniels is among the players seeking to get to the NBA by taking a route that doesn’t include a stop over in college basketball. The 6-foot-6 Australian teenager is playing in the G League program designed to develop elite prospects. He is ranked No. 12 on ESPN’s list of top NBA draft prospects. Daniels is joined on the G League Ignite team by wing MarJon Beauchamp and shooting guard Jaden Hardy. There’s also point guard Jean Montero playing in the new Overtime Elite program offering another path for preps-to-pros hopefuls. The three players are ranked in the top 25 of ESPN’s draft list.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Virginia fires women’s hoops coach Thompson after 4 seasons

Virginia has dismissed women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson after four seasons. Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement on Wednesday. It came one day after the 14th-seeded Cavaliers were eliminated 61-53 by Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The Cavaliers were 5-22 this season and 30-63 in four years under Thompson, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and four-time WNBA champion. They were 15-38 against conference competition. Williams says the Cavaliers “have not experienced the kind of success this program has come to expect and deserve.” Williams says a national search would begin immediately to name Thompson’s successor.
BASKETBALL
Idaho8.com

Gilgeous-Alexander, Roby lead Thunder by Nuggets, 119-107

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, Isaiah Roby added a career-high 26 and the injury-depleted Oklahoma City Thunder beat the heavily favored Denver Nuggets 119-107. The Thunder were a 14-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but clamped down on all of Denver’s starters not named Nikola Jokic. The ploy allowed them to lead by double-digits in the fourth quarter, weather a run and then pull away late to snap Denver’s six-game winning streak. Already missing several key players, Oklahoma City scratched forward Derrick Favors due to a sore lower back just before the game. Jokic led Denver with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Mitchell, Conley lead Jazz to 132-127 OT win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 37 points and Mike Conley scored nine points in overtime to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Houston Rockets 132-127. The Rockets were up by four points after making four free throws to start overtime before Mitchell had a three-point play, followed by a 3-pointer, to put Utah up 123-121 with three minutes left. The Rockets got a three-point play from Kevin Porter Jr. to regain the lead, but Conley made 3-pointers on consecutive possession to give Utah a 129-124 lead with just more than a minute left in OT.
NBA
Idaho8.com

No. 14 Arkansas survives in last seconds against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard JD Notae made two free throws with 8.6 points left, LSU’s Xavier Pinson missed a final attempt at the rim as the clock expired as the No. 14 Razorbacks held off the Tigers 77-76 on Wednesday night. Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 23 points. The Razorbacks — 24-6 overall and 13-4 in the Southeastern Conference — have won 14 of their last 15 games overall and nine in a row at home. Tari Eason led LSU with 24 points, but fouled out with 1:35 left.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Idaho8.com

Allen-Taylor, Ebo lead No. 9 Texas women past Kansas, 70-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 20 points, Lauren Ebo had 12 and the ninth-ranked Texas women outlasted Kansas 70-60. Texas has won seven straight games and hasn’t lost in nearly a month. After trailing 27-25 at halftime, the Longhorns scored 14 of the first 16 points in the third quarter and never lost the lead again. Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 18 points and Zakiyah Franklin added 16. Kansas has lost three straight and could fall as low as fifth in the Big 12 after being one game out of first place two games ago.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

College roundup: Washington State men survive Beavs in OT, 103-97

CORVALLIS, Ore. — It took an extra five minutes, but the Washington State men’s basketball team moved to .500 in Pac-12 play with a 103-97 win on the road versus Oregon State on Monday. Trailing by three with just over a minute to go, Michael Flowers converted a...
CORVALLIS, OR
Idaho8.com

Rozier’s 29 lead Hornets over stumbling Cavaliers 119-98

CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte’s backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, leading the Hornets to a 119-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who got back All-Star Darius Garland but lost for the fifth time in six games. Rozier added seven assists and seven rebounds and Isaiah Thomas scored 10 in his debut for Charlotte. The Hornets made 17 3-pointers and improved to just 3-11 since Jan. 28. The Cavaliers, who have been ravaged by injuries to their backcourt, welcomed back Garland after he missed three games with a bone bruise in his back. Garland finished with 33 points in 33 minutes.
NBA
KING-5

Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 media Coach of the Year

PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media. The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.
PULLMAN, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round. Here's our schedule for...
NFL
Itemlive.com

Lynn’s Garraud scores at BC

Lynn native Marnelle Garraud has been making an impact on the court for the Boston College women’s basketball team since she stepped onto the court as a freshman.  But she’s The post Lynn’s Garraud scores at BC appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

