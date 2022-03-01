QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you keeping up with events in Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military forces across the border with Ukraine last week, drawing worldwide condemnation.
The West has levied sanctions and other economic penalties against Russia in response, which could send ripples throughout the world economy. However, Americans aren't likely to experience hardship beyond higher prices -- the Biden administration has pledged not to send American soldiers.
Are you keeping track of what's happening in Ukraine? Answer in the poll below.
The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you keeping up with events in Ukraine? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0