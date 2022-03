Ikea has opened its first small store on the high street that focuses on home furnishing accessories in the former Kings Mall in Hammersmith, west London.The city centre store is part of the Swedish furniture giant’s plans to develop and trial new formats to bring it closer to more people living in the UK.Ikea bought the run-down shopping centre two years ago, investing £170 million in purchasing and refurbishing the mall, which is now called Livat.It comes ahead of Ikea’s highly-anticipated move onto Oxford Street next autumn. The furniture retailer bought Topshop’s former flagship store in the central location in...

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO