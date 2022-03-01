ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts supplier GMB Corp recorded unauthorised access to a server on Feb. 27, the day after one of Toyota Motor Corp’s suppliers reported a cyberattack that halted one of the automaker’s domestic factories.

GMB said in a statement that the unauthorised access appeared to be ransomware and it is working with police and other relevant companies to counter the issue.

The company said it has not identified any leaks of information so far from the unauthorised access. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Volkswagen warns of production cuts as Ukraine crisis hits suppliers

HAMBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Tuesday warned of production cuts at some of its plants including the one in Wolfsburg as Ukraine-based suppliers have been facing difficulties delivering after Russia's invasion. The company said it would likely be unable to produce at its Wolfsburg...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Toyota shuts down its Japanese factories after reported cyberattack

A cyberattack has forced Toyota to shut down its factories in Japan, forcing the automaker to lose about 13,000 cars of output, Reuters reports. The attack was directed at a key supplier of plastic and electronic components to the company. There was no immediate information as to who was behind...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Apollo Global to buy auto-parts maker Tenneco for $1.6 billion in cash

(Reuters) -Tenneco Inc has agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc for $1.64 billion in cash, the U.S. auto-parts maker said on Wednesday. Tenneco shares nearly doubled in value and were trading slightly below the offer price of $20 before the bell. They were on track to open at over six-month highs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Parts#Vehicles#Japanese#Gmb Corp#Toyota Motor Corp
ZDNet

Billion-dollar logistics giant Expeditors struggling to recover from cyberattack

Logistics and freight forwarding giant Expeditors International announced a cyberattack on Sunday that crippled some of their operating systems and continues to slow their operations around the globe. The Seattle-based freight company, which brought in $10.1 billion in revenue last year, said they shut down most of their operating systems...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russian billionaire Usmanov's yacht stuck in Hamburg shipyard

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - A luxury yacht linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who faces EU sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is sitting in a shipyard in the German port of Hamburg and local authorities said there were no plans to deliver it to its owner. Hamburg authorities...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

O'Reilly Automotive: Bet On This Top Aftermarket Auto Parts Stock

O'Reilly is growing its business and expanding its market reach. The company has shown consistent sales growth and robust operating profitability. Despite the pandemic, the company’s performance was strong. The company’s effective market strategy, increasing customer reach, strong distribution network, and experienced team makes its stock a buy.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
US News and World Report

Taiwan Sees Limited Impact From Ukraine War on Chip Supply Chain

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan expects little impact from the war in Ukraine on the supply of key raw materials for semiconductors, the government said on Saturday. Taiwan is a major chip manufacturer, home to the world's largest contract chip maker and Asia's most valuable listed company, TSMC, and key to alleviating a global shortage of semiconductors which have in some cases forced auto production lines to shutter.
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

Auto Part Delays Impacting Area Mechanics and Drivers

Automotive mechanics are in high demand to keep cars running longer at the same time auto parts are getting more difficult to find. According to the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, there may be delays with brake pads, batteries, suspension parts and parts with sensors, to name a few. The AASA...
CARS
Reuters

Rivian spares preorders from price hike to fix 'painful' mistake

March 3 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) has rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1 after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Preorders as of March 1 will not be subject to the new prices, and customers who canceled orders can...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-TJX to sell 25% stake in Russian apparel retailer Familia

(Adds details on investment, background on companies leaving Russia) March 3 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc said on Thursday it would sell its 25% stake in Russian low-cost apparel retailer Familia, becoming the latest company to cut business ties in the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Netflix Inc,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nike to pause all operations in Russia

March 3 (Reuters) - Nike Inc said on Thursday it would be pausing all operations in Russia, joining a slew of Western brands that have suspended their businesses in the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “We will be temporarily closing our owned and operated Nike stores,”...
BUSINESS
Portland Tribune

Auto Show report: Minivans are back

The practical family haulers are among the new vehicles on display at the 2022 Portland International Auto Show. Not too long ago, it seemed like minivans were going to become a thing of the past. After surging in popularity after Chrysler invented the market with its affordable, economical, and practical...
PORTLAND, OR
Reuters

Nike to temporarily close all stores in Russia

(Reuters) - Nike Inc said on Thursday it would temporarily close all its stores in Russia, joining a slew of Western brands that have suspended their businesses in the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. sportswear maker had made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy reports 41,500 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 185 deaths

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italy reported 41,500 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 36,429 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 185 from 214. Italy has registered 155,399 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

341K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy