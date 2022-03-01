ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Major conference races going down to the wire in final week

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLVju_0eS4KHaP00
1 of 2

An unprecedented day of chaos led to changes nearly everywhere in the AP Top 25, except the top two spots.

It also tightened up major conference races across the country.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the first-place team in every undecided league except the Pac-12 has a lead of one game or less. The Pac-12 hasn’t been decided, either; No. 2 Arizona leads No. 16 Southern California by 1 1/2 games, but has three games this week.

In the Big East, No. 9 Providence clinched the regular-season title over the weekend.

To say it’s going to be a big week in the AP Top 25 is an understatement.

ACC

No. 4 Duke will play one of the biggest games in Cameron Indoor Stadium history on Saturday. Not only is it against North Carolina, it will be the final home game in the storied career of coach Mike Krzyzewski.

It could decide the ACC regular-season title, too.

The Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3, ACC) moved up three spots in this week’s poll and gave themselves a one-game lead over Notre Dame by beating Syracuse on Saturday.

Duke also plays at Pittsburgh on Tuesday in its bid to win the ACC regular-season title for the first time since 2010.

The Irish play Florida State on Wednesday, Pittsburgh on Saturday.

BIG 12

No. 3 Baylor took a big step in tightening the Big 12 race with its 80-70 win over No. 6 Kansas on Saturday. The Bears, who climbed seven spots in Monday’s AP Top 25, then took over the conference lead by a half-game with Monday night’s 68-61 win over Texas.

Baylor hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) has three games left in its bid to win at least a share of its 20th Big 12 title in 26 years. The Jayhawks play TCU, which beat No. 12 Texas Tech last week, in consecutive games and close out the regular season at home against Texas on Saturday.

Texas Tech is 1 1/2 games back of Baylor after beating Kansas State on Monday night and closes the season against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

BIG TEN

While seven of the top 10 teams lost on Saturday, No. 10 Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) kept its hold on the Big Ten lead with a win against Rutgers.

The Badgers lead by a game over No. 8 Purdue and No. 20 Illinois, but face a huge test against the Boilermakers on Tuesday. Wisconsin closes out the regular season at home against Nebraska on Sunday.

No. 8 Purdue (24-5, 13-5) missed out on a big opportunity in Saturday’s chaos, losing to Michigan State 68-65. That dropped the Boilermakers four spots in this week’s poll and potentially off the No. 1 seed line in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue finishes the regular season Saturday at home against Indiana.

Illinois (20-8, 13-5) hosts Penn State on Thursday and No. 24 Iowa Sunday.

PAC-12

No. 2 Arizona cost itself a shot at securing at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title with its lackluster loss at Colorado on Saturday.

The Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) still have a 1 1/2-game lead in the conference, but face a tough makeup game at Southern California on Tuesday. Arizona closes out the regular season at home against Stanford on Thursday and California on Saturday.

The Trojans (25-4, 14-4) end the regular season against No. 17 UCLA in a rivalry game Saturday.

SEC

The SEC has a four-team race going down to the wire.

No. 13 Tennessee (21-7, 12-4, SEC) tightened things up on Saturday by beating No. 5 Auburn 67-62.

The Tigers (25-4, 13-3) lead the Vols, No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Arkansas by a half-game. Auburn closes out the regular season with road games against Mississippi State and South Carolina.

The Wildcats (23-6, 12-4) play Ole Miss and Florida. The Razorbacks (23-6, 12-4) face LSU and close out the regular season against Tennessee, which also has a game against Georgia.

Auburn clinches with two wins this week, but things could get complicated if it loses either one.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Joey Woody named Big Ten Men’s Track and Field Coach of the Year

Iowa track and field director Joey Woody received the Big Ten Men’s Coach of the Year award Wednesday, per the league office. Woody won his second consecutive conference indoor coach of the year accolade after the Iowa men’s track and field program defended its Big Ten Indoor Championships title last weekend in Geneva, Ohio. The Hawkeye men’s program won the conference indoor championships in both 2021 and 2022. Woody has led the men’s program to four Big Ten titles during his tenure, as the Hawkeyes claimed the conference outdoor title in 2019 and 2021.
SPORTS
Tri-City Herald

Purdue Drops to No. 8 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 68-65 loss to Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Purdue fell to No. 8 in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll. It's the lowest national ranking of the season for the Boilermakers, who sit...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arkansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#Ap#Pac 12#Acc#Notre Dame#Syracuse#Irish#Baylor#Jayhawks#Tcu#Texas Tech
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa forward to miss Monday night game against Northwestern due to injury

Iowa will be without forward Patrick McCaffery for Monday night’s home game against Northwestern. The school announced that McCaffery is dealing with a hip injury and is day-to-day. This season, McCaffery has appeared in 26 games. He averages 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.1 minutes per...
IOWA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Bracket Watch: Gonzaga’s No. 1 Overall Seed Could Be in Jeopardy

Welcome to March! Last weekend may not have been in the month of March, but there was still plenty of madness with the top six teams in the men’s AP poll all losing Saturday. That means some shakeups toward the top of our men’s NCAA tournament bracket projection, with a new team ascending to the No. 1 line and a fixture near the top dropping a seed.
BASKETBALL
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Hutchison downs Delta in final conference game of season

In their last regular season conference game of the season, the Hutchison Hawks boys were on a mission Tuesday night in Delta Junction after losing to the Huskies last weekend at home. After one quarter of play, the Hawks jumped out to a 23-11 lead behind the 8 points apiece...
DELTA JUNCTION, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cleveland.com

Malaki Branham and Bryce McGowens’ battle for Big Ten Freshman of the Year comes down to what voters value more: Stephen Means

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s Tuesday night game against Nebraska presented a chance for someone to potentially claim the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year award. Malaki Branham and Bryce McGowens had emerged as the clear front runners for the honor. A head-to-head matchup to start the last week of the regular season provided the perfect stage for a final statement.
COLUMBUS, OH
3 News Now

Nebraska women's basketball player Alexis Markowski wins Big Ten Freshman of the Year

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska women's basketball player Alexis Markowski has been named the 2021-22 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The Huskers sent out the following release:. Alexis Markowski captured Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year and second-team All-Big Ten honors to headline an impressive list of Nebraska winners when the conference announced its annual awards for the 2021-22 women's basketball season on Tuesday, March 1.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Huskers beat Ohio State 78-70, first win against a ranked team since 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska backs up the blowout win at Penn State with a 78-70 win on the floor of the 23rd ranked team in the country, Ohio State. Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 26 points on 8-16 shooting. Nebraska took a lead with 5:12 to go in the first half never let it go, they also held the Buckeyes to just one field goal in the final eight minutes of the first half.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy