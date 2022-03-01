ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

By REBECCA SANTANA and JANET McCONNAUGHEY
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7KuE_0eS4K1Y200
Mardi Gras Members of the Zulu Tramps dance at the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Revelers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans' first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020. The fun includes back-to-back parades across the city and marches through the French Quarter and beyond, with masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces.

Parade routes are shorter than usual, because there aren't enough police for the standard ones, even with officers working 12-hour shifts as they always do on Mardi Gras and the days leading up to the end of the Carnival season.

But with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers falling worldwide and 92% of the city's adults at least partly vaccinated, parades and other festivities are back on after a season without them.

Costumed partiers gathered before dawn to see the North Side Skull & Bone Gang, dressed as skeletons, wake up the city's Treme neighborhood, reminding everyone of their mortality. From then on it was “Let the good times roll,” with celebrations in just about every corner of the city, leading up to a ceremonial clearing of Bourbon Street at midnight.

Along Jackson Avenue in the city's Central City neighborhood, crowds were bundled in blankets as they waited for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club's parade, which started decades ago as a mockery of white festivities, with Black float riders in blackface and grass skirts. People wore sequined jackets, kids played football with throws they'd caught at previous parades and speakers on the back of a truck boomed with the sound of “Mardi Gras Mambo.”

“This is Christmas to me. I’d rather miss Christmas than Mardi Gras," a man calling himself Bo Ski Love said as he waited for the parade with his son. Last year was “disappointing,” he said. He still cooked a turkey at home and drove around to see houses decorated like floats, but it wasn't the same. He said he loves just about everything about Mardi Gras: the crowds, the atmosphere, the people, the happiness.

“It’s the biggest party in the world," he said.

Further down the street, Nikia Dillard was putting on gold, purple and green false eyelashes and taking photos with the group of girlfriends and family that she has gathered with to watch Zulu at the same spot for years. After spending last year celebrating at home and “in spirit," it was good to be back to something closer to normal.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. We have been cooped up, quarantined, trying to be responsible for so long, and we’re still being responsible," she said, noting that her group has been vaccinated and received their booster shots and has masks.

Mobile, Alabama, which calls itself the birthplace of Mardi Gras, also missed throwing a full-blown Carnival last year because of COVID-19, and some restaurant managers say they are still having a hard time filling jobs, leading to the odd sight of empty tables while people line up out the door in places. But music already was blaring downtown hours before the first Fat Tuesday parade as families used lawn chairs to stake out spots behind police barricades on Government Street, a main drag through the city.

The return of Carnival season has been a much-needed boon for business in New Orleans, where the famed restaurants and music venues were restricted or closed for months. The crowd on Sunday, when the huge Krewe of Bacchus paraded, “was a record for us in the 10 years we've been open,” said Thomas Houston, bar manager at Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar, located at the start of the truncated parade route.

Fat Tuesday is a state holiday in Louisiana, and Houston expected similar crowds if the weather holds, as well as on Ash Wednesday, when people following the Catholic tradition of meatless Lenten fare are out for seafood.

“It's not just a fun money-making time but you get to see people who've been around for 10 years,” he said.

Hotel occupancy, though, is expected to be about 66%, down about 19.5% from 2020, said Kelly Schultz, spokesperson for New Orleans & Co., the official sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event, making the city an early Southern hot spot for COVID-19. Instead people decorated their houses to look like floats as a way to keep the Carnival spirit alive.

And "2020 was weird," Houston said, because two people were hit by floats and killed in the week leading up to Mardi Gras and the mayor suspended use of multiple floats hitched behind one tractor.

“Also the coronavirus was sort of looming over us,” even though its presence wasn't yet known in New Orleans, Houston said.

After Zulu comes the elaborate and fantastical floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, chosen by a group of high society, old-money businessmen. In other parts of town the Mardi Gras Indian tribes will be coming out after spending months working on their intricately beaded costumes. And the French Quarter is overtaken by members of smaller marching groups that dress in elaborate costumes.

__

Contributors include Jay Reeves in Mobile, Alabama. Follow Santana on Twitter @ruskygal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
State
Alabama State
NBC News

Supreme Court rejects GOP efforts to block new congressional maps in North Carolina, Pennsylvania

The Supreme Court on Monday shot down emergency appeals from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania who sought to block redistricting maps selected by state courts. Legislators in both states typically draw the congressional maps, but lawsuits challenging them prompted state courts to intervene and establish new district boundaries that are considered wins for Democrats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Calvin Ridley suspension for gambling draws ire toward NFL

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season on Monday after an investigation determined he was betting on games. Ridley, 27, was entering his fifth year with the Falcons. He only played five games during the 2021 season. He had stepped away from the game in October to focus on his mental well-being.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Treme#The Zulu Social Aid#Pleasure Club
Reuters

EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
76K+
Followers
95K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy