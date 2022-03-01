ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1893: Tesla stuns a St. Louis crowd with his first demonstration of radio

Cover picture for the articleOn March 1, 1893, at the National Electric Light Association meeting in St. Louis, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires. Here is how the Post-Dispatch reported that story. The lecture and electrical exhibition given last night at the Exposition by Nikola Tesla...

