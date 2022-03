Trent closed with 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists and five steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 133-97 victory over Brooklyn. Trent struggled with his shot in the blowout victory but salvaged his night with five steals, the third time he has reached that mark in the last month. He has been one of the most improved players this season, especially on the defensive end of the floor where he is averaging 1.9 steals per game. His scoring can waiver a little from one game to the next but as long as he can maintain a stable fantasy floor, he should end the season well ahead of his ADP.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO