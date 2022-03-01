Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Leads team with 24 points

Garland registered 33 points (13-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Hornets. Garland returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to a back injury and picked up right where he left off, scoring at least 27 points for a fourth straight game. The Vanderbilt product has now reached the 20-point mark in 26 unique matchups, something he did just 20 total times all of last year. Across his past four appearances, Garland is averaging 29.3 points.
