Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Leads team with 24 points

James Harden has unquestionably transformed the Philadelphia 76ers into a much, much bigger force to reckon with not only in the Eastern Conference but in the entire league. The Sixers are yet to lose since he started taking the court for the Sixers, and his excellence on the court is clearly rubbing on his teammates. Even off of it, Harden seems to find a way to get his fellow Sixers going, like Tyrese Maxey, whose presence was barely felt in the first half of Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks on the road.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO