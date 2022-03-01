ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Leads team with 24 points

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ball registered 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
Miami Herald

Sixers’ Star Trio Shines in Another Dominant Win Over Knicks

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to keep their post-All-Star break hot streak alive. Last Friday, the Sixers rolled out their star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the newly acquired James Harden against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After picking up a dominant victory in Minnesota, the Sixers hit...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers reveals secret to Tyrese Maxey’s early dominance alongside James Harden

Since James Harden made his long-awaited debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, they have looked like a completely different team. The former MVP’s high-level scoring and playmaking have brought elements to the offense they have never had before. Despite having to adjust on the fly, the Sixers have managed to seamlessly integrate their new All-Star teammate into the lineup.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James’ shocking beef with Lakers legend Magic Johnson, revealed

It was reported last week that a meeting between LeBron James’ camp and the highest-ranking executives of the Los Angeles Lakers took place. The primary objective of the said meeting was to discuss LeBron’s future in LA amid rumors of a potential exit. It sounds like the sit-down was successful in terms of putting to bed, albeit temporarily, the whispers about James’ discontent with the Lakers organization.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
Reuters

Wizards hold on for win over Pistons

Kyle Kuzma collected 21 points and nine rebounds to fuel the host Washington Wizards to a 116-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Thomas Bryant had 16 points off the bench and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 for the Wizards, who had eight players score in double figures. Raul Neto...
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Leads team with 33 points

Garland registered 33 points (13-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Hornets. Garland returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to a back injury and picked up right where he left off, scoring at least 27 points for a fourth straight game. The Vanderbilt product has now reached the 20-point mark in 26 unique matchups, something he did just 20 total times all of last year. Across his past four appearances, Garland is averaging 29.3 points.
NBA
The State

Isaiah Thomas wants to help LaMelo Ball as he brings a new energy to the Hornets

Isaiah Thomas apparently has a little Nostradamus in him. It wasn’t long ago that Thomas reached out to Terry Rozier regarding a potential reunion, eagerly wishing they could relive their days as teammates in Boston. Now, they’re united once more after Thomas officially inked a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers Storm Back to Beat Knicks in James Harden's Home Debut

3 observations after Sixers' comeback win in Harden's home debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It likely didn't unfold how James Harden imagined, but the Sixers' All-Star guard won his home debut Wednesday night, helping his team come back to beat the Knicks and improve to 3-0 with him on the court.
NBA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Rozier has 29, leads Hornets past sliding Cavaliers 119-98

CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte’s backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, leading the Hornets to a 119-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who got back All-Star Darius Garland but lost for the fifth time in six games. Rozier added seven assists and seven rebounds and Isaiah Thomas scored […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 observations from James Harden’s 26-point outburst vs. Knicks

After squaring off in Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks were at it again Wednesday night. This second meeting held a little more weight, as it was James Harden’s first outing in front of the Philly faithful. Things did not look great...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star James Harden’s savage dig at Tyrese Maxey that sparked strong finish vs. Knicks

James Harden has unquestionably transformed the Philadelphia 76ers into a much, much bigger force to reckon with not only in the Eastern Conference but in the entire league. The Sixers are yet to lose since he started taking the court for the Sixers, and his excellence on the court is clearly rubbing on his teammates. Even off of it, Harden seems to find a way to get his fellow Sixers going, like Tyrese Maxey, whose presence was barely felt in the first half of Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks on the road.
NBA
Reuters

Surging Clippers send Rockets to 10th straight loss

Ivica Zubac recorded his 18th double-double on the season while Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson combined for 35 points as the Los Angeles Clippers completed a three-game season series sweep of the Houston Rockets with a 113-100 road victory Tuesday. Zubac paired 22 points with 12 rebounds to lead...
NBA

