Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Posts strong all-around line

Brown produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 133-97 loss to the Raptors. Brown has been an under-the-radar fantasy asset over the past three weeks while the Nets have been without Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (conditioning/back) for that entire stretch and Kyrie Irving for a good portion of it. In seven games since entering the starting five, Brown has received no fewer than 24 minutes each time out while averaging 13.3 points (on 50.8 percent shooting from the field), 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 triples per contest. Brown should again be in store for an expanded role in Tuesday's rematch with the Raptors, though he could see a downturn in his opportunities as soon as Thursday's game against the Heat, when Durant could be ready to put an end to his extended absence.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO