ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Posts strong all-around line

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pokusevski ended with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James’ shocking beef with Lakers legend Magic Johnson, revealed

It was reported last week that a meeting between LeBron James’ camp and the highest-ranking executives of the Los Angeles Lakers took place. The primary objective of the said meeting was to discuss LeBron’s future in LA amid rumors of a potential exit. It sounds like the sit-down was successful in terms of putting to bed, albeit temporarily, the whispers about James’ discontent with the Lakers organization.
NBA
Miami Herald

Sixers’ Star Trio Shines in Another Dominant Win Over Knicks

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to keep their post-All-Star break hot streak alive. Last Friday, the Sixers rolled out their star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the newly acquired James Harden against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After picking up a dominant victory in Minnesota, the Sixers hit...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder#Fg#Okc
ABC10

Fox's 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110. Trey Lyles scored 24 points, Harrison Barnes scored 23 and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. Sacramento snapped a four-game losing streak.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
6abc

Embiid and the 76ers play the Knicks

New York Knicks (25-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-23, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks. Embiid leads the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The 76ers are 21-14 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Bruce Brown: Another solid all-around line

Brown produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 133-97 loss to the Raptors. Brown has been an under-the-radar fantasy asset over the past three weeks while the Nets have been without Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (conditioning/back) for that entire stretch and Kyrie Irving for a good portion of it. In seven games since entering the starting five, Brown has received no fewer than 24 minutes each time out while averaging 13.3 points (on 50.8 percent shooting from the field), 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 triples per contest. Brown should again be in store for an expanded role in Tuesday's rematch with the Raptors, though he could see a downturn in his opportunities as soon as Thursday's game against the Heat, when Durant could be ready to put an end to his extended absence.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Posts career-best 26 points

Roby produced 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-107 victory over the Nuggets. Roby received his sixth start in seven contests and made the most of the opportunity by going off for a career-high...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 37 with 10 dimes

Mitchell posted 37 points (13-27 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-11 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 overtime victory over Houston. Aside from registering his best passing statistics of the campaign, Mitchell ended just two points shy of tying his best scoring output of the season. The star guard was excellent in a game where the Jazz needed him the most, but this scoring explosiveness isn't coming from nowhere. It's worth noting that he has now scored at least 30 points in four of his last five contests.
NBA
Lowell Sun

Bruins Notebook: Line changes that turned the season around

If you split the Bruins’ season thus far in two, there is a clear demarcation line between a time when the B’s were a perfectly mediocre team to one that is good enough to warrant a serious investment by the March 21 trade deadline. When the B’s season...
NHL
News On 6

Gilgeous-Alexander, Roby Lead Thunder By Nuggets, 119-107

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, Isaiah Roby added a career-high 26 and the injury-depleted Oklahoma City Thunder beat the heavily favored Denver Nuggets 119-107. The Thunder were a 14-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but clamped down on all of Denver’s starters not named Nikola Jokic. The ploy allowed...
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers Storm Back to Beat Knicks in James Harden's Home Debut

3 observations after Sixers' comeback win in Harden's home debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It likely didn't unfold how James Harden imagined, but the Sixers' All-Star guard won his home debut Wednesday night, helping his team come back to beat the Knicks and improve to 3-0 with him on the court.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy