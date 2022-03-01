ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Press Pass — February 28th, 2022

Syracuse and UNC went down to the...

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
AllSyracue

Cole Swider Highlights at North Carolina

Cole Swider tried to help Syracuse basketball ruin North Carolina's senior night with a 36 point effort on 14-21 shooting including 7-11 from three point range. It did not work, however, as the Tar Heels squeaked out an overtime victory 88-79. Still, it was Swider's best performance in an Orange uniform. You can watch highlights of his outing in the video above.
AthlonSports.com

North Carolina Football: Tar Heels' 2022 Spring Preview

The Pittsburgh Panthers are the defending ACC champs and will again be a major factor in the Coastal Division. There is a buzz surrounding Miami with Mario Cristobal coming home after a successful stint in Oregon. And both Virginia schools along with Duke have new energy due to their own coaching changes.
CharlotteObserver.com

Win over Pitt ensures Duke basketball first-place ACC finish in Coach K’s last season

In the final road game of Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons as Duke’s coach, the Blue Devils accomplished something they hadn’t managed in more than a decade. The No. 4 Blue Devils routed Pittsburgh, 86-56, Tuesday night, clinching the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament and claiming at least a share of first place in the ACC standings for the first time since 2010.
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
Sports Illustrated

Bracket Watch: Gonzaga’s No. 1 Overall Seed Could Be in Jeopardy

Welcome to March! Last weekend may not have been in the month of March, but there was still plenty of madness with the top six teams in the men’s AP poll all losing Saturday. That means some shakeups toward the top of our men’s NCAA tournament bracket projection, with a new team ascending to the No. 1 line and a fixture near the top dropping a seed.
Island Packet Online

Dean Smith got the best of Coach K, then he got the best from him

There are moments, still, when Mike Krzyzewski walks into his top-floor office that overlooks part of Duke’s campus and wonders, as he put it one day last summer, “How the hell did this happen?”. “No, really,” he said. He was surrounded by reminders of his life’s work,...
The Associated Press

No. 3 NC State women chasing 3rd straight ACC tourney title

Wes Moore had moments of concern whether his third-ranked North Carolina State team was just waiting for the NCAA Tournament. The Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year doesn’t anymore, not with the Wolfpack aiming to follow the program’s first league regular-season title in 32 years with a third straight ACC Tournament title this week.
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
247Sports

Blue Devils clinch outright ACC regular season championship ahead of final game

Heading into the regular season finale against North Carolina, Duke had a lot to play for. By virtue of the Blue Devils’ 30 point victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s team had already clinched the top seed in the 2022 ACC Tournament. But there was still a chance Notre Dame could tie Duke atop the league standings.
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
WITN

ECU baseball crushes Duke on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team turned Tuesday night’s game at Duke into a rout winning 12-2 over the ACC foe. The Pirates broke a 2-2 tie in the 6th when Bryson Worrell tripled home Zach Agnos. It gave them the lead for good. Worrell went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and Luke Hoover would single him home from third after his triple. ECU led 4-2 through 6.
