ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

van der architects' VDA house and studio in tokyo photographed by vincent hecht

designboom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo-based design studio van der architects unveils images of its so-called VDA house in ôta city. the practice is led by martin van der linden, an architect who had been educated in the netherlands, the...

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

5 Bathrooms With Incredible Tiles to Inspire Your Renovation

Bathroom tile ideas and trends have really been all over the map during the last several decades—anywhere from color-coordinated to Deco-themed to over-the-top luxury. And though it’s true that even the simplest white, square tiles can look good in a bathroom, we’ve seen a lot of impressive ways designers and homeowners upgrade even the tiniest powder rooms with refreshing, exciting tile work—talk about genius bathroom tile ideas. Whether you’re looking for inspiration to design a new bathroom on a budget or planning on a major renovation, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite bathroom tile ideas to spark that new loo look.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Lazzarini Design’s spaceship-styled yacht holds a panoramic rooftop jacuzzi

Italian designs studio Lazzarini Design is at it again with yet another eye-popping water vessel challenging the limits of design that could well be the future of leisure in premium style. Meet the Royal Alpha One yacht that’ll instantly appeal to the fat-pocketed oligarchs, since it is meant for pure indulgence at sea. Even better, the hull is ready for construction for buyers, with an estimated time of 16 months to completion.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yankodesign.com

Concrete architectural designs that are giving us modern brutalism goals

When we talk about modern architecture these days, you instantly get a vision of tall glass skyscrapers! Modern architecture is majorly characterized by skyscrapers and glass structures nowadays. However, there’s a growing trend that is slowly making its place in the world of architecture, and that is – Concrete architectural designs. Concrete structures have a unique appeal to them. Raw, rustic, and organic, these real and unfiltered architectural structures immediately catch your eye. And, we have been watching this rugged and rocky material slowly make a comeback. Concrete architecture is steadily becoming a norm again, and not simply a special sighting. In fact, unique concrete technologies are being created as well! From a sustainable waterfront infrastructure to the world’s first 3D-printed parkour playground – we’ve curated a collection of some of the most mesmerizing concrete structures we’ve seen. Enjoy!
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Tokyo#Design Studio#Vda#House#Vanderarchitects
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
Netherlands
Place
Tokyo, JP
Washington Post

How to create storage in small spaces

Decorating and organizing a smaller room, apartment or house can be a challenge. It’s tough enough to balance practicality and style in a larger place, but in a space with a small footprint, cozy can quickly turn into clutter and chaos. With some smart tricks and creativity, though, you can create plenty of storage, even in the tiniest of homes. Here are some suggestions from designers and organizers to help you make the most of every inch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
SHOPPING
mansionglobal.com

The Largest Penthouse in a Lavish London Development Kissing Holland Park

Price: Penthouse prices starting at £13.75 million (US$18.68 million) 80 Holland Park is one of the newest luxury property developments in central London and a fully serviced residential development offering hotel-style concierge service and wellness and lifestyle amenities. Finished in October 2020, it was developed by CPC Group, a company headed by property tycoon Christian Candy of One Hyde Park fame.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Handsome Brass Accents and a Fun Tile Backsplash Bring this Dated Philly Kitchen Back to Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though ’80s design is experiencing something of a revival right now, a kitchen that’s stuck in that decade — think old appliances, pastel trim work, peeling wallpaper — well, that can be a recipe for disaster. Designer Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors know this first-hand, having just completed a total cook space redo for a client in Philadelphia.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy