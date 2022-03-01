ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Major conference races going down to the wire in final week

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

An unprecedented day of chaos led to...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Men’s 400 IM Moved To Opening Day of 2022 Worlds; Swimming Shifted To Week 1

The men's 400 IM will now be held in its traditional Olympic spot at the World Championships on Day 1. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA released the competition schedule for the upcoming 2022 World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday, less than a month after the international governing body announced the addition of the championships in early February.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

Christian Malcolm relaxed about athletes missing World Indoor Championships

Christian Malcolm backed the numerous British athletes who have chosen to miss this month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.A 33-strong team was named on Tuesday headed by 800 metres star Keely Hodgkinson, who will also compete in the 4x400m relay.The 19-year-old stands out in a team shorn of many of the bigger names in British athletics, but Olympic head coach Malcolm is happy for athletes to pace themselves with an outdoor world championships and home Commonwealth Games coming up this summer.He said: “I am comfortable. I don’t not want athletes to be able to compete but I think they’ve got...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy