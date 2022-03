MAUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mayor Michael Victorino announced Friday that all Maui County Public Health rules will come to an end as of Tuesday, March 1, 2022. “With COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations continuing to trend downward dramatically, it’s time for our residents to return to the activities that they enjoy -- camping with friends and family and attending birthday parties, baby luau, and other events at community centers,” Mayor Victorino said.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO